Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
Two Louisville signees ready for Under Armour All-American game
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Madden Sanker and William Fowles will be in Louisville in less than seven days, enrolling at the University of Louisville. But before the trip to their future home, the two U of L football signees had a stop in the Orlando area. The two have been here since late last week, but it's not to check out Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World like everyone else in this town.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville WILL get its first ACC basketball win this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — New year. New goals. New vibe. Same old eyebrow-raising predictions that make you wonder somebody slipped more than mango into my smoothie:. The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will win an Atlantic Coast Conference game this week — either Tuesday night against Syracuse or Saturday when Wake Forest visits.
Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss at Kentucky
In an 86-63 loss at No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, Louisville had a few moments that one can point at as progress but for each step forward seems to be equal step backwards. UofL drops to 2-12 on the season, while Kentucky improves to 9-4. One glance through the...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result
Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative sworn into office in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative took her oath of office Sunday and will report to Frankfort beginning Jan. 3 for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Rachel Roarx, 25, was elected to represent Kentucky District 38 in November. "One of the gaps I saw...
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Wave 3
Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime. By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot. “This...
Lexington among 2 Ky. cities listed as neediest in US
Where does Lexington rank among the neediest cities in the United States?
wdrb.com
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
wdrb.com
Democrats pick Chambers Armstrong to run for McGarvey's vacant Kentucky Senate seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong will run in a special election to fill the Kentucky Senate seat vacated by Morgan McGarvey. U.S. Representative-elect McGarvey won the Kentucky Third District seat in Congress left open by the retirement of Democrat John Yarmuth. McGarvey takes office this week.
WLKY.com
Former Male High School principal dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Male High School principal has died. That announcement of Ted Boehm's death came from the high school's alumni Facebook page on Saturday. Boehm was principal of Male High School from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to 2013. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson...
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $685M Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $685 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 1-3-6-44-51 Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier 3. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
wdrb.com
Authorities identify Louisville man fatally shot off Dixie Highway on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on New Year's Day. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Reginald Speight was shot and killed in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Police say...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating Louisville's third murder of 2023 after Shelby Park shooting victim dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of the early morning hours of Jan. 2, there have been three homicides in Louisville in the new year, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD says the first homicide of 2023 happened on Jan. 1 around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say a man was shot and killed.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1