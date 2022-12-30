ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Baldwin Wallace University offering free master's degrees

BEREA, Ohio — Getting an advanced degree is an investment in the future that often comes at a high cost. Steve Dittmore, dean of the Baldwin Wallace University College of Education and Health Sciences, believes that working in higher education gives him a chance to be a lifelong learner.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

‘It was just amazing’: Solon company’s laser therapy device one of first to offer pain relief for fibromyalgia

SOLON, Ohio — Whenever Kimberly Kazdan’s dogs jumped on her legs, the pressure felt like knives stabbing her muscles. Her pain, fatigue and lack of sleep were symptoms of fibromyalgia, an illness characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain. Kazdan, 54, a nurse living in Rochester, New York, spent years missing out on family activities and battling fatigue until she found relief in a laser therapy device created by a Solon medical device company.
SOLON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Mentor fire department setting next generation for success

MENTOR, Ohio — One northeast Ohio fire department is looking to high schools to generate interest in becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Students were performing CPR in the classroom, but it is something they may have to do in real life one day. Jake Smelcer is a senior...
MENTOR, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023

CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon

AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – First, we hear Cleveland doesn’t fare all that great in a ranking of best cities to celebrate Christmas. Now add New Year’s Eve to the list. WalletHub, the personal-finance website that analyzes data across various topics, ranked the best cities for New Year’s Eve. Cleveland was No. 60 – one position ahead of that party capital Chandler, Arizona, and one behind Memphis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Extends Wild Winter Lights

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is extending Wild Winter Lights through January 7. The extension adds five final nights to experience the award-winning holiday lights show that recently was named Top 5 Best Zoo Lights by USA Today. The extension includes three additional drive-through nights on January 3 through 5 and two...
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 8th grader allegedly strip searched by school officials, mother sues

WIILOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — The mother of an Ohio eighth grader filed a federal lawsuit last week against Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three Eastlake School Middle employees after she alleges that a nurse’s aide strip searched her daughter, according to ABC News. The lawsuit contends that the unnamed middle school student  “begrudgingly agreed” […]
WILLOUGHBY, OH

Community Policy