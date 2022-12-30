Read full article on original website
Baldwin Wallace University offering free master's degrees
BEREA, Ohio — Getting an advanced degree is an investment in the future that often comes at a high cost. Steve Dittmore, dean of the Baldwin Wallace University College of Education and Health Sciences, believes that working in higher education gives him a chance to be a lifelong learner.
‘It was just amazing’: Solon company’s laser therapy device one of first to offer pain relief for fibromyalgia
SOLON, Ohio — Whenever Kimberly Kazdan’s dogs jumped on her legs, the pressure felt like knives stabbing her muscles. Her pain, fatigue and lack of sleep were symptoms of fibromyalgia, an illness characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain. Kazdan, 54, a nurse living in Rochester, New York, spent years missing out on family activities and battling fatigue until she found relief in a laser therapy device created by a Solon medical device company.
Mentor fire department setting next generation for success
MENTOR, Ohio — One northeast Ohio fire department is looking to high schools to generate interest in becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Students were performing CPR in the classroom, but it is something they may have to do in real life one day. Jake Smelcer is a senior...
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
Pizzeria to deliver a new location: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls favorite is on the move . . . about 2 miles. Angelina’s Pizza, a main staple in Olmsted Falls since 1998, is pulling up her stakes in Mill River Plaza and moving about 2 miles west on Bagley Road to the Stearns & Bagley Plaza.
Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth’s CEO compensation saga continues, with new revelations almost every day about the size of Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses, who authorized those bonuses, and who knew about them. But why was MetroHealth paying Boutros (and his executive team) bonuses at all?. Why did MetroHealth think...
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon
AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – First, we hear Cleveland doesn’t fare all that great in a ranking of best cities to celebrate Christmas. Now add New Year’s Eve to the list. WalletHub, the personal-finance website that analyzes data across various topics, ranked the best cities for New Year’s Eve. Cleveland was No. 60 – one position ahead of that party capital Chandler, Arizona, and one behind Memphis.
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
Richmond Heights Mayor Thomas announces city’s first volunteer MLK ’Day of Service’ event; looks ahead to 2023
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights will host its first-ever “Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service,” during which city staff members and volunteers will serve 200 free meals to residents. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Richmond Heights...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
New leadership in Cuyahoga County governments present opportunities, challenges
The new administrations at Cleveland City Hall and Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters present a new era in local politics and, perhaps, potential for increased cooperation between the two.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
Family of local business owners purchases the former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A family of local business owners operating convenience stores, gas stations, hotels and small restaurants has acquired the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian Restaurant on Ridge Road. The family members – who purchased the Carrie Cerino’s property Dec. 9 for $500,000 under the company name...
Life in the city: Tours offer a taste of downtown Cleveland apartment living
CLEVELAND, Ohio – High-rises overlooking cheerful Christmas lights, inviting lobbies and swanky amenities. This and much more delighted potential renters, as well as people who just wanted to see what downtown Cleveland has to offer. Downtown Cleveland Alliance, a nonprofit aimed at improving downtown, hosted its first “Downtown Living...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Extends Wild Winter Lights
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is extending Wild Winter Lights through January 7. The extension adds five final nights to experience the award-winning holiday lights show that recently was named Top 5 Best Zoo Lights by USA Today. The extension includes three additional drive-through nights on January 3 through 5 and two...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Ohio 8th grader allegedly strip searched by school officials, mother sues
WIILOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — The mother of an Ohio eighth grader filed a federal lawsuit last week against Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three Eastlake School Middle employees after she alleges that a nurse’s aide strip searched her daughter, according to ABC News. The lawsuit contends that the unnamed middle school student “begrudgingly agreed” […]
