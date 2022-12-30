TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As New Year’s Eve approaches the Ohio State Highway Patrol is gearing up to deal to drink-and-drug impaired drivers. “We’ll have troopers out. We’ll be highly vigilant. We’ll be visible. We’ll be looking for those impaired drivers. It’s something we take very seriously because it oftentimes can lead to an injury or fatal crash. We want everyone to have a good weekend with their friends and family and not have it end in tragedy,” said Sergeant Ryan Purpura.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO