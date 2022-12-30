ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
u.today

"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss

Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
zycrypto.com

Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC

A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
