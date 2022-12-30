Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
dailyhodl.com
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Stimulus check update: Who’s eligible to apply for $1,200 payments?
In the United States, this direct payment of $1,200 in the form of a stimulus check is being made to children. This is especially beneficial during the holiday season. Due to a substantial state budget excess, a new idea has been unveiled that might offer Americans this money. $1,200 Stimulus...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
wealthinsidermag.com
Robert Kiyosaki Buying More Bitcoin — Warns SEC Regulations Will Crush Most Cryptocurrencies
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has revealed why he is buying more bitcoin. He warned that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations will “crush” most other cryptocurrencies. Robert Kiyosaki Buys More Bitcoin, Warns About SEC Regulations Crushing Crypto Tokens.
Stimulus payments: Millions to receive direct cash of up to $1,050 within the next 8 days!
Californians can anticipate receiving stimulus payments of up to $1,050 as part of a governmental scheme designed to protect citizens from inflation. Certain qualified Californians will get the Middle-Class Tax Refund between Monday and New Year’s Eve. California Stimulus Payments. According to the website of the state government, the...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
