Electric Cars Can Perform as Well as Gasoline and Diesel Cars.

Electric cars are becoming more popular, as they have a number of advantages over traditional petrol and diesel cars. They are a great choice for those looking for a more environmentally friendly option than gas-powered cars, and they can be cheaper to run in the long run. The electric car is a clean, green, and renewable form of personal transportation that is rapidly gaining in popularity as battery technology continues to improve.
Ars Technica

Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires

One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
MotorAuthority

Nio battery swapping, Gemballa supercar: Car News Headlines

Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp. Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild...
Interesting Engineering

Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
notebookcheck.net

YouTuber attempts to fast charge his Tesla Model 3 Performance during winter storm at -14°F

Most EV owners and prospective buyers are probably well aware of the fact that electric cars can lose quite a bit of range when driving during winter. However, drivers who do not have access to a heated garage could, at least in theory, also be surprised when they try to charge their battery-powered vehicle at very low temperatures, which has now been illustrated by an experiment involving the Tesla Model 3.
24/7 Wall St.

Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company

A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
MotorAuthority

Nissan Z SUV, Nio ES8, Cadillac Goddess: The Week In Reverse

Nissan showed a student-built Z SUV, Nio revealed its redesigned ES8, and Cadillac confirmed the return of its Goddess logo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. In what was a quiet week, Nissan showed a one-off design blending elements from the latest Z sports car with...
MotorBiscuit

2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids

Toyota makes some of the best SUV options on the market. Here's why some of its hybrid SUVs are even better. The post 2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Reuters

Tesla in pole position in Norway's race to EV goal

OSLO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
Top Speed

Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs

Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
kalkinemedia.com

Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022

OSLO (Reuters) - Almost four out of five new cars sold in Norway last year were battery-powered, with Tesla the top-selling brand for the second year in a row, registration data showed on Monday. Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by...

