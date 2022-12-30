ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Food Stamps: January 2023 schedule for SNAP benefits in Georgia

In January, residents of Georgia who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or food stamps will receive their monthly payments according to the regular timetable, with the first installments scheduled for January 5. The January SNAP payments will include the approved 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023.
China’s soaring COVID-19 cases leave people with no choice but to seek medicines in the black market

As COVID-19 cases in China rise following the ease of zero-covid policy, residents are rushing to buy medicines even from black markets. Antibiotics are typically the first line of defense against Strep A infections, and despite initial opposition from the government over fears of a supply shortage, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) this week issued two waves of emergency rule changes to help pharmacies with limited stocks.
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!

Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear

China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
