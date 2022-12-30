Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security eligibility guidelines for divorced individuals; How to claim your benefits under your ex-partner?
If you are divorced, you may be able to receive social security benefits based on information provided by your ex-spouse if certain conditions are met. After a divorce, there are several restrictions on when a former spouse can request social security benefits. Any benefits you are getting from the SSA are unaffected if your ex-spouse applies for SSDI spousal benefits.
Major 401(K) retirement plan changes will see government give workers $1,000 and more
Currently, the most well-known change to the 401(k) retirement plan is the rise in contribution limits. In 2023, the IRS will raise the contribution maximum by $2,000, reaching $22,500. In 2023, employees who save for retirement via 401(k), 403(b), the majority of 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $22,500 to these plans.
Spending bill: Senate debate trying to cut emergency funds for summer food aid
The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being discussed in the Senate on Wednesday is a major victory for child nutrition advocates, but it comes at a cost. During the summer months, the measure would make healthful meals more accessible to millions of children. To offset the cost of the expanded benefits, however, Congress will slash funding for food assistance programs for Americans who are food insecure.
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0