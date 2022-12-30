ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security eligibility guidelines for divorced individuals; How to claim your benefits under your ex-partner?

If you are divorced, you may be able to receive social security benefits based on information provided by your ex-spouse if certain conditions are met. After a divorce, there are several restrictions on when a former spouse can request social security benefits. Any benefits you are getting from the SSA are unaffected if your ex-spouse applies for SSDI spousal benefits.
Spending bill: Senate debate trying to cut emergency funds for summer food aid

The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being discussed in the Senate on Wednesday is a major victory for child nutrition advocates, but it comes at a cost. During the summer months, the measure would make healthful meals more accessible to millions of children. To offset the cost of the expanded benefits, however, Congress will slash funding for food assistance programs for Americans who are food insecure.
