Social Security: Possible ways you may lose your benefits

However, Social Security also offers assistance to the disabled through its Disability Insurance program (SSDI).For the most vulnerable persons, such as blind or disabled people with little resources, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program offers additional support.

For the most vulnerable persons, such as blind or disabled people with little resources, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program offers additional support. The Social Security Administration paid $1 trillion in monthly benefits to 65 million beneficiaries in 2021.

Understanding how your actions and inactions can impact how much of the benefits you currently receive or will receive in the near future go toward you is crucial.

Don’t Claim Your Benefits Too Soon

Nevertheless, if you apply for retirement at 66 and 11 months, you will only receive 99.4% of your entire benefit. The full retirement age is 67. You will only receive 86.7% of your Social Security benefits if you file a claim at age 65. You can file a claim as early as age 62, but if you do, you’ll only get paid 70% of your total compensation for life if you don’t withdraw it within a year.

Social Security Payments Are Suspended If You Enter Prison Or Jail

The SSA will suspend your Social Security benefits if you serve a term for a criminal offense that includes more than 30 days in jail. The SSA can start making payments again the month after your release, though it won’t happen automatically.

Spouses and dependents can still get Social Security benefits while the inmate is detained as long as they are still qualified.

Federal, State Taxes

Where you live will determine your state taxes; fortunately, 38 states do not tax benefits. Each of the 12 states that tax Social Security has different rules governing how much of your benefits are taxed, so it is important to review them.

Retirement And Emploment

After filing for Social Security, you are still allowed to work, but depending on your earnings, you can lose some of your Social Security benefits. Your income will be subject to an earnings limit if you are under your full retirement age (FRA), which ranges from 66 to 67 depending on the year of your birth.

