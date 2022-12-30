Read full article on original website
Former Minnesota teacher pleads guilty after throwing hockey stick at 8-year-old student, knocking out tooth
A former Minnesota teacher pleaded guilty to third-degree assault after an incident caught on video where she threw a hockey stick at an 8-year-old student.
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Trailer Catches Fire in Pine City
The Pine City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Pine City Friday morning after a trailer being pulled by a semi caught fire on the I35 ramp near the Pine City Walmart. Responders arrived on the scene around 6:45 a.m. where they quickly set to work controlling the...
Family Owned Local Cafe Closing After 17 Years in Business
Anytime I see something like this it makes me sad. Especially when it's a small, family owned local business. There is a sign posted in the Granite Edge Cafe in Rockville stating that after 17 years... almost two decades in business, they will be closing after December 31st. A recent...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Beloved horse stolen from Morrison County family: "He's a puppy dog"
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. – A Morrison County couple is asking for the public's help in finding a beloved horse that was stolen off their property."There's just something about them. They're just gentle giants," said Katie Gerads.It's how she describes her Belgian Draft horses. But when she goes into the corral now, she's greeted by three horses where there should be four."He's a puppy dog," said Katie. "Anybody can go up to him and pet him, and I mean, he doesn't run. He's easy to load."Katie and her husband Neil believe that someone took Richard, a 20-year-old gelding, off their property...
Minnesota man sentenced after reaching plea deal, stole $43K in gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal for his alleged involvement in stealing $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly back in March. Travis Burrell was sentenced on December 28 to...
Foley Police Looking For Missing Woman
(KNSI) – Police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing woman last seen in Foley. According to police, Amber Sieling is unaccounted for since leaving a residence in Foley on Tuesday. The 35-year-old is known to frequent Kwik Trips and Casey’s stores in the St Cloud area. Police had no other details to release at this time.
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested in Maple Grove after several pursuits
(FOX 9) - A suspect that police believe was involved in the theft of a vehicle was apprehended in Maple Grove Sunday after a chase from police that spanned multiple phases. At around 8:52 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers observed a vehicle that previously fled from officers earlier in the day in the vicinity of Brooklyn Blvd and Hampshire Ave North.
1 dead, 1 critical following snowmobile crash near Cambridge
A man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when they were involved in a snowmobile crash near Cambridge early New Year's Day morning. The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, with deputies arriving to the 2500 block of Paradise Trail NW to find two victims after the driver of the snowmobile struck a tree.
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater
(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
Man charged with multiple felonies, reached for loaded pistol during arrest
WADENA, Minn (KFGO) – An Isle, Minnesota man who law enforcement suspected of selling methamphetamine was arrested after a struggle with officers from multiple agencies on Tuesday. According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, officers and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, and the...
Woman dead, man jailed on suspicion of murder in Medina
A 27-year-old woman is dead and a 25-year-old man is in custody following the victim's suspicious death early Thursday morning. According to Medina Police Department, the incident began with a report of a woman involved in a crash on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
