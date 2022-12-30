MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. – A Morrison County couple is asking for the public's help in finding a beloved horse that was stolen off their property."There's just something about them. They're just gentle giants," said Katie Gerads.It's how she describes her Belgian Draft horses. But when she goes into the corral now, she's greeted by three horses where there should be four."He's a puppy dog," said Katie. "Anybody can go up to him and pet him, and I mean, he doesn't run. He's easy to load."Katie and her husband Neil believe that someone took Richard, a 20-year-old gelding, off their property...

MORRISON COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO