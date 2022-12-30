Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Recalls The 'Most Stoned' He's Ever Been
Snoop Dogg has revealed the “most stoned” he’s ever been in his life, which occurred during a particularly memorable smoking session with a fellow weed-friendly celebrity. During an appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the West Coast rapper recalled...
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal
Rise and grind is a great morning mantra for Snoop Dogg and Master P, whose breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz has been stripped of its name following interference from an unnamed competitor cereal company. Distributed through the pair’s food label Broadus Foods, the marshmallow-filled cereal was supposed to be the first step towards Snoop and Master P’s breakfast industry takeover. “So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” Snoop shared in the caption of an Instagram video that showed himself and Master P showing off boxes of the gluten-free cereal they...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Following Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, a weird and wild theory is becoming viral on social media. The DJ-choreographer was a mainstay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and both the cast and viewers of the Emmy-winning program adored him. It was revealed on Tuesday, December 13 that the talk show host...
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Summer Walker Gets Dragged After Offering $2,000 A Month For ‘Preferably White Or Gay’ Male Assistant, Responds To Backlash
Twitter drags Summer Walker for offering $2,000 a month for 'preferably white or gay' male assistant to 'build stuff' in Atlanta
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
suggest.com
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
thesource.com
Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity
On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
