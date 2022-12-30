ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton co-host New Year’s Eve special with stunning duets

Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton gave fans the performance of a lifetime during the live NBC special “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Saturday, Dec. 31. In the minutes leading up to midnight, the co-hosts of the evening finished off 2022 with a moving duet of two of their emotional ballads. Cyrus and Parton ushered in the new year with a medley of Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” followed by Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”
Here are the top beauty products to kick off 2023

TODAY style editor Bobbie Thomas shares some of the top beauty products at the start of 2023. Items include the Save My Face pillow and the Stroke my Brow brush.Jan. 2, 2023.
Paris Hilton releases new version of 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind'

Paris Hilton is taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s playbook. Hilton surprised fans by dropping a re-recorded version of her 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind” on Amazon Music on Friday, Dec. 30, announcing the news on Instagram. She posted a photo of the album art alongside a video and photo of a digital billboard in New York City's Times Square advertising the song.
Andy Cohen grills Nick Cannon about having 12 kids: ‘What is your plan here?’

Nick Cannon isn't continuing his fatherhood journey with too much of a plan, he told Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN’s "New Year’s Eve Live" broadcast. Cannon, who just welcomed his 12th child in December, told the hosts that he simply views his growing family with joy and gratitude — not a quota.
Angela Bassett’s son apologizes for pulling fake celeb death prank on his mother

The son of "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett has apologized for participating in a TikTok trend in which people falsely say a celebrity has died to record another person's reaction. Slater Vance, 16, falsely told his parents that one of his mother's co-stars, actor Michael B. Jordan, had died and...

