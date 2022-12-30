Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton gave fans the performance of a lifetime during the live NBC special “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Saturday, Dec. 31. In the minutes leading up to midnight, the co-hosts of the evening finished off 2022 with a moving duet of two of their emotional ballads. Cyrus and Parton ushered in the new year with a medley of Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” followed by Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

