Donald Trump’s tax returns released by House panel

By Tim Balk, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A Democratic-controlled House panel released redacted copies of six years’ worth of Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, providing a long-awaited look into the finances of a former president who fought to keep the materials out of the public eye.

The panel released 46 PDFs sorted into his business and individual filings. Many ran hundreds of pages; details like Social Security numbers were expunged.

The House Ways and Means Committee published the papers after a years-long court battle over lawmakers’ access to the materials. The Supreme Court cleared the way for the panel to receive the documents from the Internal Revenue Service on Nov. 22.

Trump broke with modern precedent by declining to release his tax returns during his presidency and as a candidate in 2016. He launched his latest run for the White House last month.

In a statement, Trump said that his returns showed how he had used “depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs.” He hammered the panel for releasing the papers.

“The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people,” Trump said in the statement. “The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”

The Ways and Means Committee, which is due to shift into Republican hands when the upcoming Congress begins in four days, voted last week to make the documents public.

The panel already published a 39-page report on Trump’s returns.

“A president is no ordinary taxpayer,” Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the committee, said in a statement . “They hold power and influence unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility.”

Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat, said his panel’s goal “has always been to ensure our tax laws are administered fairly and without preference, because at times, even the power of a president can loom too large.”

Last week, the committee said it had found that the IRS failed to conduct mandatory audits of Trump during the first two years of his presidency.

The Ways and Means Committee received the documents promptly after the Supreme Court’s order last month, said Dylan Peachey, a spokeswoman for the panel. The committee first sought the returns in 2019.

In an appeal to the nation’s top court, Trump’s legal team said the panel asked the IRS for the returns in an effort to expose the papers to the public “for the sake of exposure.”

Trump failed to convince a conservative Supreme Court that includes three justices he nominated. Federal law authorizes the Ways and Means Committee to demand that the IRS provide any taxpayer’s returns.

Congress rarely releases Americans’ returns. Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the panel, charged in a statement that Democrats had deployed a “dangerous new political weapon” by publishing Trump’s documents.

“This is a regrettable stain on the Ways and Means Committee and Congress, and will make American politics even more divisive and disheartening,” Brady said in the statement . “In the long run, Democrats will come to regret it.”

The publication did not immediately lead to bombshell revelations about Trump, whose years of tax avoidance were already well-known.

Still, Norman Eisen, a Brookings Institution fellow who worked as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment, said that the detailed returns carried valuable information.

“When you get the actual returns, you have additional context on issues like the question of whether income is artificially inflated,” Eisen said Thursday night.

Earlier this month, the Trump Organization, the former president’s family business, was found guilty of tax fraud after a trial in Manhattan Supreme Court. Trump did not face charges in that case.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy scrambles to line up Republican votes ahead of House Speaker election

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday scrambled to line up enough Republican votes to win election as Speaker of the House as a handful of far right-wing holdouts continued to warn they will not support him. With a narrow majority of just 222 seats, McCarthy cannot afford to lose the support of more than four GOP lawmakers to win the speaker’s gavel when the new Congress convenes on ...
House speaker race could create chaos for Congress as new session starts Tuesday

The new Congress could commence in chaos this week as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) struggles to clinch support for his effort to become House speaker. Many commenters expect the Trump-backed pol to end up as top dog after Republicans took back the chamber in the November midterms. The question is how messy things will get in Tuesday’s vote to determine the speaker. “I would be surprised if ...
