Camryn Grimes Shares Wedding Details and Her Special Day Won’t Look Anything Like Mariah and Tessa’s Wedding on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Camryn Grimes is best known for playing Mariah Copeland on The Young and the Restless . On the show this year, Mariah got married to Tessa Porter in a spectacular wedding event. Coincidentally, Grimes is about to walk down the aisle as well. She recently shared some details about her upcoming wedding .

The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes in 2019 | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Camryn Grimes is engaged to Brock Powell

Grimes’ fiancé is Brock Powell, a voice actor. The two met in 2020 after Grimes wanted to get into voiceover work . According to an interview with Soap Opera Digest , Grimes and Powell were introduced by Bill Farmer, who voices Goofy for Disney shows and movies.

“I was doing a demo and Brock was directing it — to do voice-overs you have to do a demo where you kind of showcase all your voices — and we started talking, and then lockdown hit,” Grimes said. “I actually consider our anniversary the day LA went into lockdown, which was March 14.”

In February 2022, Grimes and Powell got engaged in a Disney/Pixar-themed proposal in their backyard.

“We love travel and given the times that we met, obviously travel was hard to do, so we sort of joked that we were living Up in reverse, that we were falling in love and not able to go anywhere and then eventually, we’d get all our travels in,” Powell explained. “So the backyard was filled with balloons and postcards from different places that we want to visit.”

Grimes added, “So, apparently, I kind of blacked out. I mean, I remember the whole thing but watching the video back, everybody was making fun of me because the only thing that I was saying for a good five-to-10 minutes was, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God!’ And so he had to ask a couple of times.”

Camryn Grimes talks about her upcoming wedding

Grimes and Powell are in the process of planning their wedding . The big event date is still unknown, but the couple has shared some details with fans.

For one thing, Grimes’ wedding will not be anything like Mariah’s. She told Soaps.com , “It’s not my style. But I for sure appreciated it. I’m just very woodland and greenery. I don’t like crazy colors. And it was very ’70s. And yeah, a lot of sequins, and there was a lot of feathers in places where feathers shouldn’t be .”

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, Grimes and Powell revealed there will be “nods” to Disney at their wedding, but it won’t be a Disney-themed event. They are also working on a guest list, which will likely include many cast members of The Young and the Restless .

“Obviously, you want everyone that you love to be a part of it, but you have to factor in cost and all that,” Grimes said. “I have two families, so I have to include them, and then you have friends, and then Y&R is a whole other family itself. That’s like 50 people, just at Y&R ! It’s crazy.”

Grimes and Powell also revealed that Grimes is planning on launching a podcast, allowing fans to hear more details about their wedding. “We’re going to bring them along for the ride,” Grimes said.

Camryn Grimes and Brock Powell recently worked together on a Disney special

Related

‘The Young and the Restless’: 4 Best Storylines of 2022

Grimes and Powell recently got a chance to do voiceover work together. The couple served as the voices of Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the Disney stop-motion special Mickey Saves Christmas .

“For me, it was just kind of living out these childhood dreams,” Grimes shared. “My family made such a big deal out of Christmas and really went [all out]. I grew up watching stop-motion specials, so this kind of checked every box for me: Disney, Christmas, stop-motion, Mrs. Claus. I don’t think it can get better than that!”