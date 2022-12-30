ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Camryn Grimes Shares Wedding Details and Her Special Day Won’t Look Anything Like Mariah and Tessa’s Wedding on ‘The Young and the Restless’

By Tram Anh Ton Nu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Camryn Grimes is best known for playing Mariah Copeland on The Young and the Restless . On the show this year, Mariah got married to Tessa Porter in a spectacular wedding event. Coincidentally, Grimes is about to walk down the aisle as well. She recently shared some details about her upcoming wedding .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFKKF_0jyfvzK500
The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes in 2019 | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Camryn Grimes is engaged to Brock Powell

Grimes’ fiancé is Brock Powell, a voice actor. The two met in 2020 after Grimes wanted to get into voiceover work . According to an interview with Soap Opera Digest , Grimes and Powell were introduced by Bill Farmer, who voices Goofy for Disney shows and movies.

“I was doing a demo and Brock was directing it — to do voice-overs you have to do a demo where you kind of showcase all your voices — and we started talking, and then lockdown hit,” Grimes said. “I actually consider our anniversary the day LA went into lockdown, which was March 14.”

In February 2022, Grimes and Powell got engaged in a Disney/Pixar-themed proposal in their backyard.

“We love travel and given the times that we met, obviously travel was hard to do, so we sort of joked that we were living Up in reverse, that we were falling in love and not able to go anywhere and then eventually, we’d get all our travels in,” Powell explained. “So the backyard was filled with balloons and postcards from different places that we want to visit.”

Grimes added, “So, apparently, I kind of blacked out. I mean, I remember the whole thing but watching the video back, everybody was making fun of me because the only thing that I was saying for a good five-to-10 minutes was, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God!’ And so he had to ask a couple of times.”

Camryn Grimes talks about her upcoming wedding

Grimes and Powell are in the process of planning their wedding . The big event date is still unknown, but the couple has shared some details with fans.

For one thing, Grimes’ wedding will not be anything like Mariah’s. She told Soaps.com , “It’s not my style. But I for sure appreciated it. I’m just very woodland and greenery. I don’t like crazy colors. And it was very ’70s. And yeah, a lot of sequins, and there was a lot of feathers in places where feathers shouldn’t be .”

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, Grimes and Powell revealed there will be “nods” to Disney at their wedding, but it won’t be a Disney-themed event. They are also working on a guest list, which will likely include many cast members of The Young and the Restless .

“Obviously, you want everyone that you love to be a part of it, but you have to factor in cost and all that,” Grimes said. “I have two families, so I have to include them, and then you have friends, and then Y&R is a whole other family itself. That’s like 50 people, just at Y&R ! It’s crazy.”

Grimes and Powell also revealed that Grimes is planning on launching a podcast, allowing fans to hear more details about their wedding. “We’re going to bring them along for the ride,” Grimes said.

Camryn Grimes and Brock Powell recently worked together on a Disney special

Related

‘The Young and the Restless’: 4 Best Storylines of 2022

Grimes and Powell recently got a chance to do voiceover work together. The couple served as the voices of Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the Disney stop-motion special Mickey Saves Christmas .

“For me, it was just kind of living out these childhood dreams,” Grimes shared. “My family made such a big deal out of Christmas and really went [all out]. I grew up watching stop-motion specials, so this kind of checked every box for me: Disney, Christmas, stop-motion, Mrs. Claus. I don’t think it can get better than that!”

Comments / 24

Country
3d ago

No, harm but why she played the role as gay on the young and the restless but CONGRATS YOUNG LADY🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊

Reply(3)
5
Youngone1534 Young
1d ago

I wish you two nothing but the best in life, I hope you grow old and gray together.💕

Reply
4
Related
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Says a Heartfelt Goodbye to the Dear Friend Who Made ‘Red’ Red

“I’m at a loss for words and at the same time, I have so much to say.”. As devastating as it is, it always seems like the outgoing year can never quite leave without a few last-minute heartbreaking farewells. That’s what happened to Young & Restless‘ Michelle Stafford and all who loved stylist and creator of countless hair products, Nick Chavez. He’d waged a long battle against pancreatic cancer and though he fought bravely, in the end, it sadly claimed him.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
SheKnows

It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’

Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’

The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’

It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’

This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
SheKnows

Hope and Steffy Are Flabbergasted by What They Find at Brooke’s — and What Happens at Bill’s House Leaves Him and Katie in Tears

At Forrester, Finn tells Steffy it’s a lot to process knowing Sheila is alive but he’ll do what’s necessary to protect the people he loves. Hope comes in and asks if Steffy knows what happened with their parents. Steffy says no and guesses Hope hasn’t either. She hasn’t. Steffy’s dying to know what’s going on. Hope feels the same way.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital viewers believe there is a cover-up related to Marcus Coloma being let go

General Hospital viewers are expressing skepticism regarding a statement alleging the real reason why Marcus Colma is no longer a member of the cast of the ABC soap. There are still questions about what happened to the popular actor who had the role of Nikolas Cassadine for three years. Last week soap fans were stunned to hear that Colomahad been fired from his role and immediately began discussing that more is going on than what is being said.
SheKnows

Sally Comes Clean With Nick — and Diane Makes Another Startling Confession to Jack

Adam arrives at Noah’s club, and flashes back to being in bed with Sally, who told him it’s time for them to move on. He spots Chance, who is furiously swigging a beer. Chance says, “It looks like you had a rough night.” Adam sits down with him, and notes it’s been a while since they were on drinking buddy terms. He apologizes for being rough on him with the whole Locke investigation. Chance shrugs, “Case closed.” He asks Adam what his deal is. Adam confesses he’s facing the fact that he’s lost Sally for good.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

254K+
Followers
124K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy