Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Bengals prediction, pick, and How to Watch – 1/2/2023
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ohio to battle the Cincinnati Bengals in a potential playoff preview at Paycor Stadium. Are you ready for some football? It’s time to examine our NFL odds series with a Bills-Bengals prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Bills defeated the Chicago Bears 35-13 at...
Why the NFL might regret moving Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
Here is who national experts are predicting will win Denver Broncos at KC Chiefs game
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
Broncos vs. Chiefs: 5 things Denver fans should know about KC
Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, we asked Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire five questions about KC and Sunday’s AFC West matchup. Check out our questions and Goldman’s answers below!. 1. The Broncos have nothing to lose. Is there any...
Patrick Mahomes is one of us when it comes to Bills-Bengals clash
Monday Night Football will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the best teams in the AFC. And just like all of us, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be watching. After all, one of these teams will likely be standing in their way en route to another Super Bowl appearance.
Here are the likely reasons the NFL chose Chiefs-Raiders game for Saturday afternoon
This is the second straight season in which the Chiefs will play in the Week 18 Saturday afternoon slot.
TMZ.com
Henry Winkler Explains Patrick Mahomes Bromance, We're Doing Dinner Soon!
Henry Winkler tells TMZ Sports he and Patrick Mahomes do, indeed, have a genuine bromance going on ... and he said it's blossomed so much in the past few weeks -- they're actually going to do dinner soon!!!. The Fonz broke down the improbable friendship for us out at Il...
Bills S Hamlin collapses after tackle, taken out in ambulance
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game.
