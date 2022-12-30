ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Camilla Parker Bowles Will Face Both ‘Karma’ and a ‘Milestone’ in 2023, Claims Astrologer

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

In 2023, Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort of the United Kingdom, cementing her role in the royal family . However, the new year may also find King Charles ‘ wife facing “karma” and a “milestone,” an astrologer claims, breaking down what they believed could be in store for the queen consort in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ucs2W_0jyfvZZJ00
Camilla Parker Bowles | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The queen consort’s past affair with then-Prince Charles rocked the royal family

The new queen consort was then-Prince Charles’ close confidant and former girlfriend for many years. Charles and Camilla met for the first time in 1970 at a polo match. People Magazine reported Parker Bowles first said to Charles, “My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common.” That comment began a personal relationship until Charles left on assignment with the royal navy.

The couple went their separate ways romantically for a brief period after Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Charles continued to look for lasting love and a future queen, marrying Diana Spencer in 1981. However, the longtime friends remained close. Their relationship culminated in an open affair beginning in 1986, despite both being married to other people.

Following Diana’s death in Aug. 1997, Charles and Camilla waited a year to make their relationship public. The couple moved into Clarence House in 2003. In 2005, they wed at a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. Camilla was named queen consort after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. She will be crowned on May 6 alongside her husband during his coronation.

Camilla Parker Bowles will face ‘karma’ in 2023, says astrologer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPZHw_0jyfvZZJ00
King Charles III and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Getty Images/Max Mumby
Related

Royal Author Claims if Prince Harry Continues to Slam Prince William in ‘Spare,’ His Words Could Be Seen as an ‘Attack on the Monarchy’ After Damaging Netflix Special

Astrologer Jessica Adams discussed the future of the queen consort to Express . She claimed that in 2023, the queen consort would receive karma for her past.

In Hinduism, Web MD writes karma is “the relationship between a person’s mental or physical activity and the consequences following that action.” In Buddhism, it is “the principle of cause and effect. The result of an action, which can be verbal, mental, or physical, is not determined by not only the act but also the intention.”

“By karma, we mean that what you did to others will come back to you in some way,” Jessica explained. “If you are owed by others, you will be repaid, and if you owe others spiritually, you will have to repay.”

The astrologer claimed that in 2023, Camilla would receive karma for two periods of her life. These dates include Dec. 26, 2004, through June 22, 2006, and Apr. 20, 1986, to Nov. 8, 1987,

Jessica said what “Camilla did to others in her extended family comes back to her. In 1986 Camilla had an affair with Charles, which he confirmed to his official biographer Jonathan Dimbleby.”

The author wrote The Prince of Wales: A Biography after interviewing Charles for a year. His original interview aired on ITV in June 1994. Jonathan asked Prince Charles if he had been “faithful and honorable” to Princess Diana, to which he replied “yes,” before adding “until [the marriage] became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.” Charles confirmed Camilla was “a dear friend” and a “great friend of mine” in the interview.

The astrologer claims ‘karma’ will be a part of Camilla’s life during specific times

The astrologer said that specific moments of the past would affect Camilla’s future life. She claims, “there will be karma from 1986 coming back from that relationship [with Charles and Diana] in 2023, 2024, and 2025.” A second period surrounding Dec. 26, 2004, through June 22, 2006, will also reportedly influence the queen consort.

“What she owes to the rest of the family – particularly [Prince] Harry – from that wedding will also return,” Jessica claimed. The astrologer predicted that Camilla may face “karma From Diana” in 2023.

However, on a positive note, the astrologer claimed, “Her [Camilla’s] birthday in 2023 is a milestone with the end of one phase of her life with Charles and the beginning of another.”

Comments / 17

Caro
3d ago

She should keep her mouth out of Charles and his son's business. Also Kate and Meghan are none of her business. Neither have done as bad as she has.

Reply(1)
22
NNcy Ellington
3d ago

Charles lied through his teeth to his biographer....he never for a moment stopped seeing Cameltoes.

Reply(1)
16
Related
RadarOnline

Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa

Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved. The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death."Lesotho gave...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
The List

Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles

Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

254K+
Followers
124K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy