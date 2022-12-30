ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Why Diddy Initially Did Not Like ‘Kick in the Door’ on The Notorious B.I.G’s ‘Life After Death’

By Chris Malone
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

In the mid-1990s, The Notorious B.I.G. began working on his sophomore album, 1997’s Life After Death . Following the success of his 1994 debut Ready to Die , Biggie had a tough act to follow. On Life After Death , the rapper flexed his talents with songs like the braggadocious “Kick in the Door.” But his friend Sean “Diddy” Combs, who signed Biggie to his Bad Boy Records label, wasn’t a fan of the song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bkoI_0jyfvV2P00
Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs | Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The Notorious B.I.G. recorded ‘Kick in the Door’ in 1 take

The Notorious B.I.G. recorded “Kick in the Door” in late 1996 after he was in a near-fatal car accident with his Junior M.A.F.I.A. groupmate Lil’ Cease . In the early stages of his recovery, he used a wheelchair to get around with the help of others. He wasted no time in getting back to work.

According to the 2022 book It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him , hip-hop’s “Fashion King” Groovey Lew was at the studio when Biggie came in to record “Kick in the Door.” Lew watched in awe as Biggie took the mic and laid down his verse in one go after listening to the beat on repeat.

“That man sat in that wheelchair and did that verse. In one take, [just] off the head! Genius s***!” Lew said. “I was like, Yo, you the illest. He was like, ‘Groove, get outta here, B!’ I was like ‘I’m good. I’m going home.’ I just left the studio. That was history.”

Diddy didn’t like the song

In 2003, various people involved with the creation of Life After Death spoke about bringing “Kick in the Door” to life in an interview with XXL . Producer DJ Premier admitted that Diddy wasn’t a fan of the track.

“Puff didn’t like that record. When I gave him the track he caught me on the elevator and told me, ‘This is not hot, Preme. I need something more blazin’, like “Unbelievable.”‘ I was like, ‘That s*** right there is hot.’ He’s like, ‘I need a Tunnel [nightclub] banger.’ I said, ‘That’s a Tunnel banger.’ He goes, ‘You ain’t hittin’ it like you used to.’ That’s exactly what he said,” Premier recounted. “I thought he was doing it just to f*** with me, because that’s when he really started traveling with security. I was like, OK, he just trying to make me feel small. But at the end of the day Puff is my man. Me and him is mad cool despite the fact that he did not like that particular track, and then when we did it I said, ‘I told you this s*** was gonna be hot.’ And Puff goes, ‘I told you I had to hear the lyrics first.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, aight.'”

For his part, Diddy confessed that he didn’t care for the beat of the song, but Biggie’s words made it unforgettable.

“I didn’t really like that beat at first,” Diddy recalled. “Once I heard Big’s lyrics on it, once I heard him rap, it made me like the beat, it made me understand where he was coming from. Because that’s the kind of relationship we had. You know, if I didn’t like something, he still had the freedom to try it. I would give him my opinion and most of the time he listened, but if he didn’t listen to it, it must have meant he really felt strongly. So this was one of those cases where he felt strongly on a joint.”

Related

The Career Milestone Diddy Says Felt Like ‘Black History’

The song contained a diss aimed at Nas

After fellow New York rapper Nas declared himself the King of New York, Biggie decided to let his thoughts be known with “Kick in the Door.” The song was a sly dig at Nas, who called out several other rappers with his song “The Message.”

“Part of [‘Kick in the Door’] was meant for Nas but it wasn’t no real disrespectful s***, it was more like some subliminal mixtape s***,” Diddy said. “Nas was doing it. Wu-Tang was sayin’ s*** on tapes. We were all sayin’ subliminal s*** on tape, but it wasn’t to the point where, when we saw each other, we couldn’t give each other a pound and know that some s*** was said. It wasn’t like no deep s***. It was more on some clever s***, you know? Like little clever jabs, so when you hear it, you’re like, Ooh!’ Like if you were the recipient, you would laugh at it, because it wasn’t having you all out on front street. Everybody wasn’t knowin’ about it. And you could damn near get with the person and y’all could talk about it, like, ‘That s*** you said was kinda slick.'”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Diddy Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Love's Face — See the Sweet Close-Ups!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs earlier this month Sean "Diddy" Combs is sharing a closer look at his baby girl. On Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul shared new photos on Instagram of baby daughter Love Sean Combs, featuring the infant's face for the first time. "Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, one where Love looks up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes. The second photo shows baby...
HipHopDX.com

Gangsta Boo: New Details Emerge In Memphis Rap Legend’s Death

As fans and friends alike process Gangsta Boo’s unexpected death over the weekend, new details have emerged surrounding the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member. Gangsta Boo died at the age of 43 on Sunday (January 1). According to Fox 13 Memphis, the rapper (real name Lola Mitchell) was found dead around 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
MEMPHIS, TN
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Black Enterprise

Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Marvin Gaye's Second Wife Janis Hunter Has Died

Janis Hunter, the second wife of Motown icon Marvin Gaye, died Dec. 3 at her Rhode Island home. She was 66 years old. In addition to her sister, Shawnn Monteiro, and brother, Mark Gaillard, she is survived by her children, Nona and Frankie, and grandson, Nolan Pentz. Nona Gaye released a statement, saying, via DiscoverMusic, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my mother, Janis Gaye. She was the most influential woman in my life and many others. I believe once you met my mother, Jan, she wasn't a woman you could ever forget. Every word from her mouth was from her soul. She never said anything she didn't mean. I know her drive and influence from the time she was 17 until the day she died was all about her family and family that extended beyond blood – brothers, sisters in every part of this beautiful and painful planet. Every day she was here, it was about the love she felt for her husband, children, grandson, and the friends she met all over the world.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
EW.com

With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon

For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Vibe

Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’

Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together. When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Spotted Out With Damson Idris After Michael B. Jordan Split: Photos

It’s cuffing season, and Lori Harvey may end the year with a new romance. Months after Lori, 25, parted ways with Michael B. Jordan following a year-plus of dating, she stepped out in a ruched dress to attend Zack Bia’s holiday event at Los Angeles’ Catch Restaurant over the weekend. Lori wasn’t going solo, per Just Jared. Shortly after she arrived at the eatery, her rumored flame, Damson Idris, pulled up to the restaurant and joined Steve Harvey’s daughter. The two have been rumored to be dating for a couple of weeks now, but they made sure to keep any possible romance under wraps during this outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

254K+
Followers
124K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy