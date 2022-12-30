ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

One killed, three others injured in NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A shooting in the 400 block of NW 10th St in downtown Oklahoma City left one killed and three others injured early New Year’s morning. The shooting occurred around 12:20 AM in the shared parking lot behind Fassler Hall. One male was confirmed dead on the scene. The three other victims were […]
KOCO

One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took a suspect into custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man and a woman were walking in a parking lot near Northwest 23rd Street and Villa Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in both legs.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at vacant home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire at the corner of SW 25th and Douglas Avenue on Monday morning. Arriving crews found flames and smoke coming out of windows on the side and back of the house. They searched the home and found no...
news9.com

2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested

Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
News On 6

Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
news9.com

Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
yukonprogressnews.com

Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny

A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
KOCO

Norman group plans protest at Cleveland County Detention Center

NORMAN, Okla. — A group asking for change after two women died in the Cleveland County Detention Center scheduled a protest for Sunday. Justice for Shannon, a group that formed after Shannon Hanchett died in the jail on Dec. 8, said on Facebook the event will take place outside the detention center.
