Looking to Get More Protein In Your Diet? These 10 Foods Pack More Protein Than An Egg
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When it comes to weight loss, protein reigns supreme. Whether you're...
EatingWell
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
EatingWell
5 Supplements You Shouldn't Be Taking, According to a Dietitian
Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life. Supplements are a billion-dollar industry—152 billion in 2021, to...
Dietitians Tell Us How To Effectively Meal Plan For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Losing weight healthily doesn’t happen overnight, and is possible with the help of a balanced diet, regular exercise, ample hydration and a consistent sl...
verywellmind.com
Bipolar Diet: Foods to Eat & Foods to Avoid
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by mood disturbances that affect thoughts and behavior. These include varying lows (known as depression) and highs (known as mania). Among U.S. adults, it is estimated that 4.4% will develop bipolar disorder at some point in their lives. Mood shifts can be...
Medical News Today
Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet
In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
Are Fiber Supplements Like ColonBroom Better for Weight Loss?
The dietary fiber supplement ColonBroom claims to speed weight loss and increase energy. ColonBroom features the same active ingredient as Metamucil at a much higher price. Fiber can help relieve constipation and keep your stomach full without adding calories. The Food and Drug Administration does not regulate supplements. Sponsored posts...
Can The Keto Diet Work For People Who Are Gluten-Free?
If you are gluten-free, going on a keto diet might feel like it would be difficult. Here's what you need to know about eating gluten-free on the keto diet.
MedicalXpress
On Nutrition: More on bone broth
A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. "I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M."
6 foods and drinks to choose in the New Year to improve mood, energy, and longevity
These foods and drinks have physical and mental health benefits.
Meatless Mondays and other easy-to-keep diet resolutions for 2023
While New Year’s resolutions flood social media at the end of every year, 80% of people won’t keep their resolutions past February. Having goals in mind for a better you can be a little tough to manage if you aren’t properly set up for success. Here are...
EatingWell
Are Beans Vegetables? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Beans are tasty and highly nutritious, but it's not always clear how they are categorized. Are they a vegetable, protein or both? The answer to this question isn't straightforward and depends on what type of bean you're eating and how much. Confused? Don't be! Read on to find out more.
