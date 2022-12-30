ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

George R.R. Martin Reveals The HBO Max-Discovery+ Merger Shelved A Couple Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Shows In Development

By Ned Booth
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago
theplaylist.net

Todd Field Loves ‘Punch Drunk Love’ & Teases Adam Sandler Project, “We’ve Been Talking About Things”

After 16 years in the weeds—tons of projects in development, none of them panning out, projects that could have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Daniel Craig, and more—filmmaker Todd Field returned last year with the critically acclaimed “TÁR” starring Cate Blanchett (#1 on our list of the Best Films of 2022). It’s a bold, audacious drama, and it will likely be nominated for several Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and more.
theplaylist.net

James Corden Almost Starred In ‘The Whale’ When Tom Ford Was Attached To Direct

One of the most talked-about films this awards season is Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” While there is a lot of discussion about how the film portrays someone who is overweight, with many critics thinking the filmmaker dropped the ball on such an important part of the story, there also have been quite a few critics who think actor Brendan Fraser deserves an Oscar nomination for his performance. But what if Fraser wasn’t the actor to play the lead role? And what if Aronofsky wasn’t the director?
theplaylist.net

James Wan Says Next ‘Conjuring’ Film Might Be The Last In The Franchise

Though the most recent ‘Conjuring’ film, ‘The Devil Made Me Do It,’ didn’t gross nearly as much as the first two films in the franchise, it would be silly to call it a failure. James Wan’s ‘Conjuring’ films, and by extension, the cinematic universe he created, are all made with relatively small budgets and all turn a hefty profit. Realistically, Wan and his production company could pump out new ‘Conjuring’ films for the next decade and still be fine. However, it appears that might be coming to an end.
theplaylist.net

‘Avatar 2’ Reportedly Close To Breaking Even Already As Film Continues To Dominate Box Office

Before the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron made a lot of headlines after declaring his new film would need to be one of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of all time just to break even. Many took that quote and extrapolated that Cameron wanted ‘The Way of Water’ to hit $2 billion to become profitable during its theatrical run. Well, it would appear that the filmmaker was overestimating the numbers, and in fact, the “Avatar” sequel will likely become profitable in just a matter of several more days.
theplaylist.net

Hugh Grant Talks ‘Glass Onion’ Cameo & Joining ‘Knives Out’ Franchise: “I’m Married To James Bond”

Over the holidays, Netflix gave the gift of a new “Knives Out” film to its subscribers, titled “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” With the film seemingly doing really great numbers for the streaming service, more and more folks are seeing how the world of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is being expanded on, including revealing a bit about the famed investigator’s personal life. And that’s where Hugh Grant comes in.

