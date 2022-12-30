George R.R. Martin Reveals The HBO Max-Discovery+ Merger Shelved A Couple Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Shows In Development

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Courtney Love Stands By ‘Fight Club’ Firing Story & Claims Brad Pitt Tried To “Blackmail” Her Over Kurt Cobain Film Rights
Courtney Love is sticking by her story. After claiming on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that she was fired from 1999’s “Fight Club” because of a fight with Brad Pitt, a Variety report and an unnamed source within it refuted the claim. Their take? Love never actually had the role.
theplaylist.net
Todd Field Loves ‘Punch Drunk Love’ & Teases Adam Sandler Project, “We’ve Been Talking About Things”
After 16 years in the weeds—tons of projects in development, none of them panning out, projects that could have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Daniel Craig, and more—filmmaker Todd Field returned last year with the critically acclaimed “TÁR” starring Cate Blanchett (#1 on our list of the Best Films of 2022). It’s a bold, audacious drama, and it will likely be nominated for several Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and more.
theplaylist.net
James Corden Almost Starred In ‘The Whale’ When Tom Ford Was Attached To Direct
One of the most talked-about films this awards season is Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” While there is a lot of discussion about how the film portrays someone who is overweight, with many critics thinking the filmmaker dropped the ball on such an important part of the story, there also have been quite a few critics who think actor Brendan Fraser deserves an Oscar nomination for his performance. But what if Fraser wasn’t the actor to play the lead role? And what if Aronofsky wasn’t the director?
theplaylist.net
James Wan Says Next ‘Conjuring’ Film Might Be The Last In The Franchise
Though the most recent ‘Conjuring’ film, ‘The Devil Made Me Do It,’ didn’t gross nearly as much as the first two films in the franchise, it would be silly to call it a failure. James Wan’s ‘Conjuring’ films, and by extension, the cinematic universe he created, are all made with relatively small budgets and all turn a hefty profit. Realistically, Wan and his production company could pump out new ‘Conjuring’ films for the next decade and still be fine. However, it appears that might be coming to an end.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar 2’ Reportedly Close To Breaking Even Already As Film Continues To Dominate Box Office
Before the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron made a lot of headlines after declaring his new film would need to be one of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of all time just to break even. Many took that quote and extrapolated that Cameron wanted ‘The Way of Water’ to hit $2 billion to become profitable during its theatrical run. Well, it would appear that the filmmaker was overestimating the numbers, and in fact, the “Avatar” sequel will likely become profitable in just a matter of several more days.
theplaylist.net
Hugh Grant Talks ‘Glass Onion’ Cameo & Joining ‘Knives Out’ Franchise: “I’m Married To James Bond”
Over the holidays, Netflix gave the gift of a new “Knives Out” film to its subscribers, titled “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” With the film seemingly doing really great numbers for the streaming service, more and more folks are seeing how the world of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is being expanded on, including revealing a bit about the famed investigator’s personal life. And that’s where Hugh Grant comes in.
theplaylist.net
Report: Brad Pitt & Adam Sandler Teaming Up For Noah Baumbach Netflix Film
Rumor time, I guess, something we try and stay away from when possible, but it’s the dregs of news out there; still technically the holidays for us, and maybe we can make one exception for something that doesn’t sound entirely far-fetched. According to the New York Post, Brad...
Comments / 0