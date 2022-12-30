Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Super mutt’ from Wilmington named Dog of the Year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington ‘super mutt’ named Josie has been named the paws4people Dog of the Year contest winner. Josie is an 11.5-year-old rescue dog originally adopted in Charlotte from the Humane Society. She received more than 5,700 votes to win the contest, beating out...
WECT
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars
From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
foxwilmington.com
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Independence Mall representative responds to Hardwire Tattoo sudden vacate notice
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A representative with Independence Mall has responded to a recent vacate notice given to Hardwire Tattoo. According to manager and partial owner, Matt Fischer, the tattoo shop received a notice from mall management on December 14th that the business had to vacate the mall by December 31st.
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee Corridor plans inaugural New Year’s Eve Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA and community partners are holding a “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration” in Wilmington to bring in the new year reflecting on the importance of commemorating the date of January 1, 1863, when enslaved people throughout the United States emerged from bondage as a result of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County reminds residents about property tax deadline
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County wants to remind residents that personal property needs to be listed with the county’s tax office before January 31, 2023 to avoid a penalty. Personal property includes motor vehicles, boats, campers, trailers, single-wide mobile homes with wheels and axle...
columbuscountynews.com
Greene Set to Take Office
Note: an earlier version of this story contained an error. We apologize for any confusion. Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene will be sworn in to office tomorrow (Thursday) in a public ceremony at the former county Board of Education building. The 9 a.m. event is open to the public. Ashley Collins of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Fire Department urges residents to remove indoor Christmas trees
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Now that the holiday season is over, the Southport Fire Department says it’s time to remove your Christmas tree. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 30 percent of home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January as the trees begin to dry out and become fire hazards.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closure alert, starting Monday through Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Heads up to drivers on the roads Monday and Tuesday. A lane of Princess Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between N....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington church hosts Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The community gathered on Saturday at the Warner Temple AME Zion Church for a Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration. The celebration kicked off with ritual drumming from the African American Dance Ensemble, followed by DL Ministries’ performance of Song of Gathering, then a prayer.
columbuscountynews.com
Hearing Jan. 4 for Greene Removal
A hearing has been set for Jan. 4 in Columbus County Superior Court to determine if Jody Greene will be removed as sheriff. Greene was sworn in to office this morning, and minutes later District Attorney Jon David filed a new petition to remove him permanently from office. The petition is substantially the same as the previous petition David filed in October, which led to Greene’s resignation. The resignation and dismissal of the petition did not prevent Greene from continuing his run for sheriff. Greene was handily reelected in November.
whqr.org
The case against Jody Greene
Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene officially sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff; DA files petition for removal
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene is stepping back into his role as Columbus County’s top cop. He has now been sworn-in for a new term as sheriff. Greene was sworn in Thursday morning around 8:30 in front of the old Columbus County Board of Education building, surrounded by fellow law enforcement and residents.
YAHOO!
Wilmington police: Checkpoints, extra patrol units planned for New Year's Eve weekend
The Wilmington Police Department will be ramping up patrols this New Year’s Eve weekend and cracking down on impaired drivers. Police chief Donny Williams said the department will be focusing on crime prevention and DWI enforcement with extra officers on duty. “I’m more interested in just preventing people from...
whqr.org
Greene v. David redux, Register of Deeds and gay marriage, and stories for 2023
On this, our last episode of 2022, we look at the latest in the troubling saga of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who is under fire for racist behavior and alleged corruption. Plus a conversation about the New Hanover County GOP's search for a new Register of Deeds — and concerns from the left about the GOP's screening questionnaire.
WECT
Emergency crews combating large brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington
Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.
