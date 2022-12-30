ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Super mutt’ from Wilmington named Dog of the Year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington ‘super mutt’ named Josie has been named the paws4people Dog of the Year contest winner. Josie is an 11.5-year-old rescue dog originally adopted in Charlotte from the Humane Society. She received more than 5,700 votes to win the contest, beating out...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars

From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
SWANSBORO, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gullah Geechee Corridor plans inaugural New Year’s Eve Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA and community partners are holding a “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration” in Wilmington to bring in the new year reflecting on the importance of commemorating the date of January 1, 1863, when enslaved people throughout the United States emerged from bondage as a result of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County reminds residents about property tax deadline

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County wants to remind residents that personal property needs to be listed with the county’s tax office before January 31, 2023 to avoid a penalty. Personal property includes motor vehicles, boats, campers, trailers, single-wide mobile homes with wheels and axle...
columbuscountynews.com

Greene Set to Take Office

Note: an earlier version of this story contained an error. We apologize for any confusion. Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene will be sworn in to office tomorrow (Thursday) in a public ceremony at the former county Board of Education building. The 9 a.m. event is open to the public. Ashley Collins of...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Fire Department urges residents to remove indoor Christmas trees

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Now that the holiday season is over, the Southport Fire Department says it’s time to remove your Christmas tree. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 30 percent of home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January as the trees begin to dry out and become fire hazards.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closure alert, starting Monday through Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Heads up to drivers on the roads Monday and Tuesday. A lane of Princess Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between N....
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Hearing Jan. 4 for Greene Removal

A hearing has been set for Jan. 4 in Columbus County Superior Court to determine if Jody Greene will be removed as sheriff. Greene was sworn in to office this morning, and minutes later District Attorney Jon David filed a new petition to remove him permanently from office. The petition is substantially the same as the previous petition David filed in October, which led to Greene’s resignation. The resignation and dismissal of the petition did not prevent Greene from continuing his run for sheriff. Greene was handily reelected in November.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

