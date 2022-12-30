Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mooresville beats Statesville for third place in Holiday Classic
OLIN — In the North Iredell Holiday Classic girls’ third-place game, Mooresville (7-5) jumped out to an early 12-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on its way to a 50-36 win over Statesville (1-7). Both teams struggled early offensively with the first bucket coming four minutes into the game. But the Blue Devils were eventually able to find offensive through Seraiah Davis and Brooke Piper as the two seniors combined for 37 of Mooresville’s 50 points, helping Mooresville bounce back from a semifinal loss. Davis had 19 points, and Piper, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with 18.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville defends North Iredell Holiday Classic title
OLIN—There are few things in high school basketball that get a crowd louder than a vicious crossover. Running down the court on a fast break, Mooresville’s AJ Parsley got the entire gym worked into a frenzy. With just a simple fake to the left and burst of acceleration...
Statesville Record & Landmark
BOYS BASKETBALL: N. Iredell turns back S. Meck for Holiday Classic third-place finish
OLIN — North Iredell (8-4) started off hot, hitting its first four shots of the game and leading coast-to-coast on its way to a 75-67 win over South Mecklenburg (4-8) in the North Iredell Holiday Classic boys’ third-place game Friday. With both teams coming off of overtime losses...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winthrop earns 62-60 win over UNC Asheville
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 14 points and Kasen Harrison’s layup with eight seconds left led Winthrop past UNC Asheville 62-60 on Saturday. Trent Stephney missed a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs with four seconds left to end it. Talford had nine rebounds for the Eagles...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Arts Council to present works of Tony Griffin in January
Tony Griffin, one of North Carolina’s most noted artists and new Statesville resident, will be the gallery artist at the Iredell Arts Council for the month of January. Griffin was classically trained in Vienna and at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. He studied under Fresco artist, Ben Long, Italian master Pietro Annigoni and Signorina Nera Simi. His classical art upbringing and life experiences work seamlessly together to inform his art today.
Statesville Record & Landmark
West Iredell Ruritans deliver boxes of food to area schools
The West Iredell Ruritans met on Dec. 19 to pack food boxes for Scotts Elementary, Celeste Henkel Elementary, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High schools. They delivered them Dec. 20. The boxes contained various food items as well as fruits. Funds to purchase food items were donated by the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission
Randy and Betty Marion, their daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills and son, Randy Marion Jr., hosted a Night of Impact, with more than $1,000,000 presented for The Christian Mission. The funds raised propelled the local nonprofit to reach the 60 percent mark of their capital campaign to be used for a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Edelweiss NC LLC to Mooresville Self Storage II LLC, 4.190 acres, 1220 River Highway, Mooresville, $5,650,000, on Dec. 16. From J....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:38 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Impact of biggest headlines of 2022 to carry into 2023 as Iredell County continues to grow
It can be easy to throw together an end-of-the-year column with the biggest stories of the year that was, it’s a time-honored tradition in media. But each year I hope this is a little more than that as we look at stories that left an impact that won’t end when the calendar flips over to 2023.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (2) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 18-24. Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 99/A. Food Lion #2684 Deli-Bakery, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 99/A. Fresh Chef Statesville, 179 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A. Fujisan Sushi #2684, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Grow Green Restaurant, 608...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $354,000
Relax with the whole family at this large newly constructed ranch home to live. Lovely three bed/ two bath (with 4th bonus room and closet) home located in the town of Catawba in the Murray Hills area and walking distance to Murray Mill Historical Site. Newly constructed home finished in April of 2022. Enter into the large open concept living and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great outdoor entertainment area on walk-out deck with trek decking off the rear of the home and primary bedroom. Pre-enginered hardwood flooring throughout and beautifully designed bathrooms. Primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, sliding doors that exit to back porch, and private primary bathroom with double vanity. Home is advertised as a three bedroom home based off septic permit but there is a 4th bonus room with closet. Large lot with privacy. Don't miss your opportunity to call this property your own!
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell pair arrested for stealing safe from a Troutman-area home
A man and woman were charged with stealing a safe from a home when the owner was out of town. Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, were each charged with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. A magistrate set bond at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $475,000
MOVE-IN READY HOME! Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 3-story Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 2,900 square feet. The designer kitchen features white cabinets with soft-close doors, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The main floor also includes a formal dining room and a guest suite. The upstairs features the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch, patio, balcony, and front porch. Additional 'extras' include a gas fireplace, EVP flooring throughout the main living spaces, quartz counters in all bathrooms, and composite stairs with metal balusters. Ask about the SMART features included. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however, any dates provided are subject to change.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three dead after scaffolding collapse at construction site near Uptown Charlotte
Three construction workers are dead after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown Charlotte and Dilworth on Monday morning, MEDIC and Charlotte Fire said. Charlotte Fire said on social media just after 9 a.m. that it was responding to an “industrial accident” at a construction site in the 700 block of East Morehead Street. CFD said in a later statement the accident was “a scaffolding collapse.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville offices to be closed Monday
City of Statesville offices will be closed Monday in recognition of New Year’s Day. Revised schedule for residential garbage collection and recycling:. Monday’s routes will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday’s routes will run on...
