The gauntlet continues as Ole Miss hoops faces No. 7 Alabama on Tuesday
It was an absolutely brutal month of December for the Ole Miss men's basketball team. That said, the next two weeks will be even tougher as they navigate the early part of their SEC schedule. Up first, a legitimate title contender in the Alabama Crimson Tide, in Tuscaloosa. Currently, they...
Alabama Not Looking Past Ole Miss
Alabama Nate Oats was genuinely surprise to hear that CBS television promotions were already on to the Crimson Tide’s Saturday game against Kentucky, a game of Bama the nation’s top-ranked Southeastern Conference team against a Wildcats squad that has been somewhat disappointing. “I know the players know we...
Column | Thoughts on a new year (and mostly Ole Miss football)
There are some things I'm looking forward to this year. Eating better and healthier. Losing 50 pounds. Loving more. Taking another far out vacation with my wife and as many kids that will hop in the car, plane or boat in March (last year it was to the streets of New York City where I lost the battle with my oldest daughter and wife about how much any person should spend on a hand bag). We leave for that vacation in just about eight weeks, and we're still not sure where we'll be going. Maybe Santa Fe. But go, we will.
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
Ole Miss puts its momentum on the line Sunday in Starkville
The Ole Miss women's basketball team had a terrific 2022. There was an NCAA Tournament berth and their 12-2 start to the 2022-2023 season, including a barn-rash whipping of Auburn in their SEC opener, has built quite a buzz around head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad. Now it's time to get...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
wcbi.com
Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
Chemistry doctoral graduate from Grenada named finalist for prestigious award
A University of Mississippi doctoral student’s research that may help harness solar power earned her a spot as a finalist for awards presented by the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Physical Chemistry. Leigh Anna Hunt, of Grenada, was honored at the recent ACS Physical Chemistry Experimental and...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford is included in NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook
The NWS in Memphis issued a statement Tuesday morning about a hazardous weather outlook that included Lafayette County and North Mississippi. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. In addition, 2-3 inches of rain could result in localized flooding. A few strong to severe...
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
Police: Suspect arrested after reportedly robbing Mississippi bank, leading officers on high-speed chase
One man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Mississippi bank and then leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police report that officers responded to the report of a holdup at the Renasant Bank in Verona. The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. Rangers on the Natchez Trace...
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
wtva.com
actionnews5.com
Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek on Friday night. Officers responded to the scene at 8:00 p.m. on 7615 West Farmington Boulevard, according to police. Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle...
DeSoto Times Today
Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
desotocountynews.com
Supervisors, aldermen meet to start new year
The start of the new year means a busy day on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for DeSoto County supervisors and city aldermen, all of whom meet that day or evening. Here’s a capsule look at what is on their agendas for the first meetings of 2023. With the start of...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile
A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
