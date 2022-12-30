ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Alabama Not Looking Past Ole Miss

Alabama Nate Oats was genuinely surprise to hear that CBS television promotions were already on to the Crimson Tide’s Saturday game against Kentucky, a game of Bama the nation’s top-ranked Southeastern Conference team against a Wildcats squad that has been somewhat disappointing. “I know the players know we...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Column | Thoughts on a new year (and mostly Ole Miss football)

There are some things I'm looking forward to this year. Eating better and healthier. Losing 50 pounds. Loving more. Taking another far out vacation with my wife and as many kids that will hop in the car, plane or boat in March (last year it was to the streets of New York City where I lost the battle with my oldest daughter and wife about how much any person should spend on a hand bag). We leave for that vacation in just about eight weeks, and we're still not sure where we'll be going. Maybe Santa Fe. But go, we will.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss puts its momentum on the line Sunday in Starkville

The Ole Miss women's basketball team had a terrific 2022. There was an NCAA Tournament berth and their 12-2 start to the 2022-2023 season, including a barn-rash whipping of Auburn in their SEC opener, has built quite a buzz around head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad. Now it's time to get...
OXFORD, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
wcbi.com

Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford is included in NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook

The NWS in Memphis issued a statement Tuesday morning about a hazardous weather outlook that included Lafayette County and North Mississippi. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. In addition, 2-3 inches of rain could result in localized flooding. A few strong to severe...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek on Friday night. Officers responded to the scene at 8:00 p.m. on 7615 West Farmington Boulevard, according to police. Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle...
GERMANTOWN, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One critical after wreck on Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Supervisors, aldermen meet to start new year

The start of the new year means a busy day on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for DeSoto County supervisors and city aldermen, all of whom meet that day or evening. Here’s a capsule look at what is on their agendas for the first meetings of 2023. With the start of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile

A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

