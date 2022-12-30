Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Falmouth Firefighters battle mulch fire at recycling company
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters spent the predawn hours battling a fire at All-Cape Recycling on East Falmouth Highwya. The call came in shortly after 5 AM and crews arrived to find a pile of timber and the mulch pile burning. An excavator was used to pull the pile apart in order to extinguish it. No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene for some time wetting the area down.
capecod.com
Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious
This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Firefighters keep trailer fire from spreading to house
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a fully involved trailer fire shortly after 6 PM Monday. Quick work kept the flames from spreading to the house on Bellevue Avenue just a few feet away. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
capecod.com
Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.
Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor while battling blaze at Cape Cod home
DENNIS, Mass. — A firefighter was hospitalized after they fell through the floor while battling a blaze at a home on Cape Cod on Monday. The Dennis firefighter was working on battling a fire in a multi-unit condominium complex on Main Street when they fell through the first floor into the basement, according to Brewster Fire Rescue.
capecod.com
Garbage truck fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A garbage truck fire slowed traffic on Route 6 in Harwich for a time Friday afternoon. The fire happened on the eastbound side between Route 134 (Exit 78) and Route 124 (Exit 82). The driver was able to use an extinguisher to put the fire out. Firefighters wet it down to make sure it was out. No injuries were reported.
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
capecod.com
Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their latest slate of blood drives across the region. As the calendar turns to 2023, the organization has continued to stress the need for fresh blood supplies at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital. Both sites always need at least a week’s worth of blood available, while blood collections are only good for 42 days.
capecod.com
Operation Safe Ride in effect for New Years Eve on Outer Cape and Yarmouth area
PROVINCETOWN – If you’re headed out to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, please plan ahead!. Now in its 10th year, OPERATION SAFERIDE provides free and sober rides home on New Year’s Eve. Operation Safe Ride provides citizens and visitors a free and sober ride home starting...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
capecod.com
Dog rescued after falling through ice in Eastham
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters were able to rescue a dog that reportedly fell through the ice Friday morning. It happened on Great Pond at Wiley Park sometime after 9 AM. Crews were able to safely get the dog back to shore. Two people with the dog who had apparently ventured out in a rescue attempt were evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
capecod.com
Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!
MARSTONS MILLS – A teenager reportedly fell through the ice on Shubael Pond around noon Thursday. Luckily the victim was able to make shore on his own. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia by EMTs. Officials are sounding the alarm that despite the recent cold snap-THE ICE IS NOT SAFE TO BE ON!
fallriverreporter.com
Police Chief: Massachusetts active-duty police officer found dead on New Year’s Eve
A Massachusetts police department has announced the sudden death of one of their own. According to Police Chief McNamara, last night 42-year-old Officer Christopher A. Davis, a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at approximately 9:45 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he was later pronounced dead.
