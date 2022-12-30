Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Falcons release Cameron Batson charges after police chase, arrest in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have released wide receiver Cameron Batson after he was arrested over the weekend for allegedly being involved in an altercation with an Atlanta police officer and fleeing the scene. At a court hearing Monday morning, a Fulton County judge granted Batson a $95,000 bond and...
getnews.info
Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at the 2022 Army Bowl
Atlanta, Georgia – The 2022 Army Bowl was a showcase of talent for Team Georgia Elite, with both the 8th and 7th grade teams finishing in second place with a controversial loss. This marked the first year that middle school All-Americans participated in the tournament, and it was a memorable experience for the students, who had the opportunity to visit colleges and meet with coaches at Jackson State, Alabama, and Southern Methodist University (SMU).
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Atlanta celebrates arrival of 2023 at the Battery, Alpharetta, more
New Year's Eve in Atlanta Here are some more photos from the New Year's Eve celebration at Live! at the Battery. (Nelson Hicks)
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. This incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta, close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
Fire spotted on top of Westin hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — The spire on top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel was seen on fire Monday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the lightning rod on the hotel in downtown Atlanta. At the top of the hotel is the iconic rotating Sun Dial Restaurant which...
dawgnation.com
Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football
ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
WXIA 11 Alive
Watch | Missed kick to lift Dawgs in Peach Bowl at same time as New Year's midnight countdown
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl made for a New Year's countdown that will not soon be forgotten in Georgia. In a remarkable confluence, Ohio State lined up to kick a field goal attempt for the win against the Dawgs at the exact same time the Peach began dropping in Atlanta - just a hop, skip and a jump away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
Peach Bowl: Atlanta Bulldogs and Buckeyes former players and friends for life
When the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, UGA versus Ohio State, kicks off at 8:00 tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it’ll be a very special moment for a group of Atlanta friends.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8
ATLANTA - We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note. Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
College football national championship tickets to cost Dawgs fans serious cash
ATLANTA - It was a fourth quarter for the ages as the University of Georgia Bulldogs punched their ticket to the College Football National Championship Game at the stroke of midnight Saturday. "It was just deafening in there," said Nate Halm. "It was so loud you could barely even think,...
Man kills Georgia tire shop worker moving car, thinking he was thief
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A man was charged with murder Saturday after shooting a tire shop employee in Georgia moving his car because he thought the worker was a thief, police said. The man brought his car in for service at the Tires Plus in Decatur on Saturday afternoon when he saw his car being […]
Atlanta Falcons player, police officer get into physical altercation during DUI stop, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Falcons practice squad player and an Atlanta police officer were both hospitalized after a physical altercation early Saturday morning, police say. The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 northbound near Northside Drive. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that the officer was...
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Georgia House member resigns after arrest on drug, elder exploitation charges
WINDER, Ga. — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will...
