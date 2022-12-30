ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5atlanta.com

Falcons release Cameron Batson charges after police chase, arrest in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have released wide receiver Cameron Batson after he was arrested over the weekend for allegedly being involved in an altercation with an Atlanta police officer and fleeing the scene. At a court hearing Monday morning, a Fulton County judge granted Batson a $95,000 bond and...
ATLANTA, GA
getnews.info

Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at the 2022 Army Bowl

Atlanta, Georgia – The 2022 Army Bowl was a showcase of talent for Team Georgia Elite, with both the 8th and 7th grade teams finishing in second place with a controversial loss. This marked the first year that middle school All-Americans participated in the tournament, and it was a memorable experience for the students, who had the opportunity to visit colleges and meet with coaches at Jackson State, Alabama, and Southern Methodist University (SMU).
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire spotted on top of Westin hotel in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The spire on top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel was seen on fire Monday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the lightning rod on the hotel in downtown Atlanta. At the top of the hotel is the iconic rotating Sun Dial Restaurant which...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football

ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?

ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8

ATLANTA - We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note. Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
ATLANTA, GA

