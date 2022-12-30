ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

125,000 Laid Off In Major Cuts As Recession Fears Spiked, According To Forbes Tracker

Nearly 125,000 employees lost their jobs so far this year as more than 120 large U.S. tech companies, banks and manufacturers implemented massive rounds of layoffs, according to the Forbes layoff tracker, which documented major cuts (over 100) beginning in June when recession fears began to surge. Key Facts. More...
NASDAQ

Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
The Independent

Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion

Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cult of Mac

Surprise! Apple is 2022’s ‘biggest stock-market loser.’

It’s no secret 2022 has been a volatile year for tech stocks, even as Apple has stayed locked in its familiar role of stock market juggernaut, somehow always beating earnings expectations. So you might be surprised to hear “Apple is this year’s biggest stock-market loser,” according to a report....
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks in 2023

We step into the new year with a largely unchanged macroeconomic backdrop and a recession waiting for us. However, investors can maintain a healthy portfolio if they keep a longer-term view, shutting out all the noise. In that context, we kickstart 2023 with five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
TheStreet

Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here’s the Trade.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock isn’t joining Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report epic stock-price unraveling. But it is joining it on the 52-week-low list. This is not too surprising, as the tech giant broke below a key support level earlier this month. And on Wednesday Apple shares fell 2.6%, touching 52-week lows for a second session.
CBS San Francisco

Tesla shares down 70% for the year; Morgan Stanley cuts price target

FREMONT -- Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.Year-to-date, the stock is down about 70%. Morgan Stanley analysts on Thursday said that the company's sliding stock price represents a buying opportunity, but they cut its price target from $330 per share to $250. Tesla shares are trading at $122, with the stock up about 8% Thursday. Morgan Stanley still believes the company is somewhat undervalued as a result...
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla stock rebound by over 100% still possible says Morgan Stanley

Long-time Tesla bull, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley, remains bullish on Tesla stock despite its disastrous end of the year. Tesla stock concluded the year down by more than 65% from its peak. And while some have heralded this as the company’s fall, Mr. Jonas of Morgan Stanley believes jumping ship may be premature. Furthermore, according to a client note published by MarketInsider, Mr. Jonas thinks the stock may still rebound by up to 122%.
The Independent

Tesla stock sees worst year ever

Tesla stock is set to close 2022 at a $700 billion loss since the start of January, marking the worst ever year for the world’s most valuable automaker.The share price of the electric car firm crashed to its lowest level since August 2020 this week amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Disney, Nike Make Morningstar's 'Best-to-Own' Stock List

Morningstar assigns these companies wide moats, which means they have a strong and sustainable edge over competitors. With the S&P 500 19% in 2022 (with only one trading day left in the year), now may be the time to do some bargain hunting for stocks. So you might have a...
Washington Examiner

Stock market tumbles, closes out worst year since 2008

The stock market’s final trading session of 2022 has closed, marking the worst year for stocks since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 90 points on Friday, or about 0.27%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell modestly, and the S&P 500 fell by just about 0.3% on the last day of trading before the new year.
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: 23 Reasons To Rally In 2023

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report did not have a strong 2022, to say the least. The share price declined 27%, the worst year of performance since 2008. But the new year could see AAPL rebound. Today, I talk about 23 ways in which the stock could catch an updraft in 2023.
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: The Number One Talking Point In 2023

Sure, Apple is facing serious supply chain issues that are widely expected to drag the company’s holiday quarter financial performance. But there is a good chance that the direction of Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report over the next few months will depend much more on the economy and the markets at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy