LSU blasts Purdue 63-7 in Citrus Bowl

What you wanted to see out of LSU in this Citrus Bowl matchup was largely accomplished before the halftime break. The Tigers came out clicking on all cylinders, jumped on Purdue early and didn’t relinquish control, beginning the New Year with a 63-7 victory. The win caps off Brian...
Purdue gets blown out by LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, 63-7

Well, the Jeff Brohm era is officially over at Purdue following a 63-7 loss to LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl ending the Boilermakers’ 2022-23 season. LSU received the opening kickoff but the Tigers' opening drive stalled out at their own 42-yard line and they were forced to punt. However, that would be the only punt for LSU in the first half as the Tigers would score on their next four possessions and.
