Well, the Jeff Brohm era is officially over at Purdue following a 63-7 loss to LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl ending the Boilermakers’ 2022-23 season. LSU received the opening kickoff but the Tigers' opening drive stalled out at their own 42-yard line and they were forced to punt. However, that would be the only punt for LSU in the first half as the Tigers would score on their next four possessions and.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO