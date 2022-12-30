Buccal fat: why cosmetic surgeons are removing this unassuming body part

‘If you take away buccal fat, you automatically accentuate your cheekbones. And cheekbones are sexy’ …

Name: Buccal fat.

Age: As old as humanity itself.

Function: Facilitates chewing and protects facial muscles from external impacts.

That all sounds very useful. Hooray for buccal fat! What? Are you kidding? Cut it out of me right now.

But look how important it is! Important, schmimportant. You know where buccal fat is located?

No, but I can discern from context that it’s probably in the cheek. Exactly! In the cheek. Fat. In my cheeks. What do I look like to you, some sort of gerbil?

You look like a normal person. Ugh, a normal person. People have been chased off Instagram for much less.

Wait, are people seriously getting their buccal fat surgically removed? Of course they are. Haven’t you been paying attention to social media? Anyone who is anyone is having their buccal fat removed.

And by “Anyone who is anyone”, you mean … I mean Chrissy Teigen, for a start.

The model and TV personality? That’s the one. “I did that … buccal fat removal thing,” she told the internet. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it.”

And what, if I may, are the results? Well, you usually find the most pronounced buccal fat on babies and infants, so have a guess. Here’s a clue: what don’t babies and infants traditionally have?

Cosmetic surgery? Yes, that. But also cheekbones. If you take away buccal fat, you automatically accentuate your cheekbones. And cheekbones are sexy.

But it isn’t the only way to get cheekbones, is it? Well, no, there’s also arguably diet and exercise. And stress, don’t forget. There’s being so stressed about what strangers on the internet will make of your physical appearance that it keeps you awake at night.

Are you OK? I’m fine. I mean, sure, ever since I first heard about buccal surgery, I’ve become dangerously obsessed with the awful wads of fat hanging from my face, and now I can’t face being seen in public again. But, yes, I’m fine.

And when did you first hear about buccal surgery? About 25 minutes ago.

This sounds an awful lot like a fad. What are you suggesting? That cosmetic surgeons are running out of things to suck and chop and tweak, so they’ve basically just found the most innocuous part of your entire body, and are now determined to convince you that it is unsightly?

Yes. Well, it worked. Mission accomplished, surgeons.

Do say: “Buccal fat surgery will give me incredible cheekbones.”

Don’t say: “Surely that’s worth risking not being able to chew properly?”