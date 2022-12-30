Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Casper nets 7 inches of snow Sunday; up to 4 more inches possible today
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper ushered in 2023 with 7.3 inches of fresh snow, and more is on the way today as the New Year’s winter storm pushes further east. A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton remains in effect today through 11 p.m. The warning states that “additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches” are expected with up to 15 inches at higher elevations. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph also are expected today. The warning is issued for Green Mountains and the Rattlesnake Range, lower elevations in Natrona County and Casper Mountain.
oilcity.news
Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
oilcity.news
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Casper; 10–16 inches of snow expected
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming awoke this morning to a white New Year as snowfall in the latest winter storm started overnight, prompting a Winter Storm Warning that’s in effect through 11 p.m. Monday. Casper has a 100% chance of snow through Monday night, and...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) New Year snowstorm blankets Casper and Wyoming on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Several inches of snow fell in the Casper area starting Sunday, and snow continues to fall on Monday. Some businesses closed due to the storm, but Interstate 25 remained open on Monday with no unnecessary travel warnings. Swaths of Interstate 80 were closed as of noon Monday.
oilcity.news
Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Schools cancels school for Jan. 3 due to inclement weather
CASPER, Wyo. — After two days of winter weather, the Natrona County School District announced it will be closing area schools, and all district offices, on Jan. 3. “This decision has been made due to current hazardous inclement weather conditions, specifically drifting and blowing snow.” the school district announced in a Facebook post. “Our NCSD maintenance and custodial teams have been actively working throughout the day today… to clear school parking lots and sidewalks. Unfortunately, due to weather conditions, including continued drifting and blowing snow, additional time is needed to continue to clear school property.”
oilcity.news
Warm and windy conditions forecast ahead of potential New Year’s snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Up to around 4 inches of snowfall is possible as Casper bids 2022 adieu and welcomes 2023, but warmth and wind will first mark the end of this week. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a mostly sunny Friday with a high near 37. Winds are expected from the southwest at around 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. Snow chances kick in tonight with a 40% chance between midnight and 4 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies. However, the low should drop to only 36 degrees before rising to 42 by 5 a.m. The wind is not expected to let up, with southwest winds at 23–28 mph and gusts of up to 44 mph overnight.
BREAKING: No School Tuesday For Natrona County School District
The first day back from Christmas break for Natrona County schools has been put off one more day. The conditions are rough all over Natrona County after the snow that has fallen. According to Natrona County School District's Facebook page, not only will all schools be closed, but also all...
Natrona County Administrative Offices Close on Tuesday
Natrona County government offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm, according to a news release from the county. The closures affect the administrative offices and departments at 201 N. David St. The county intends to reopen the offices at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency and essential services...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
Strong Wind Pushes Casper Transit Bus into Median on 2nd and Park
A Casper Transit Bus was pushed into the median on 2nd and Park street, getting stuck, around 6:22 p.m. Sergeant Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2Radio News that only the bus driver was in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported. The driver told police...
Casper Transit to Add Shelters, Experiment with New Vehicles & Investigate Electric
Scott Dresher, transit manager for the Link & Assist, and Liz Becher, the Community Development director stopped by the Townsquare Media building to chat about all things public transportation. You can listen to the full interview on the Report to Wyoming podcast HERE. "I try to be civic minded, and...
Good News of for Garbage Pickups, “We’ve got your trash” says City of Casper
"No matter the snow, wind or Jan. 2 holidays, we've got your trash. All trash will be picked up on your regularly scheduled day this week" read a post on the City of Casper Facebook page. (City offices will be closed on January 2nd.) The City of Casper collects residential...
Casper Firefighters Respond to Unconscious Victim on New Years Eve, Remind Public that Sirens and Lights Mean Time is of the Essence
The Casper Firefighters recently shared a post reminding people that when their engine lights and sirens on, time is of the essence. The video was posted yesterday evening, stating that they were responding to reports of an unconscious victim. We will update the article when more information is available. 2022:...
Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker
You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘Like practicing in the sun’: Wyoming Yoga and Wellness moves into new downtown Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Yoga and Wellness, formerly Wyoming Yoga and Massage, is open again at a new downtown Casper spot after renovating the building at 142 N. Kimball St. The new location offers more space and amenities beyond what was available at Wyoming Yoga’s former location on First Street.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0