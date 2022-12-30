ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Casper nets 7 inches of snow Sunday; up to 4 more inches possible today

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper ushered in 2023 with 7.3 inches of fresh snow, and more is on the way today as the New Year’s winter storm pushes further east. A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton remains in effect today through 11 p.m. The warning states that “additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches” are expected with up to 15 inches at higher elevations. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph also are expected today. The warning is issued for Green Mountains and the Rattlesnake Range, lower elevations in Natrona County and Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) New Year snowstorm blankets Casper and Wyoming on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — Several inches of snow fell in the Casper area starting Sunday, and snow continues to fall on Monday. Some businesses closed due to the storm, but Interstate 25 remained open on Monday with no unnecessary travel warnings. Swaths of Interstate 80 were closed as of noon Monday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Schools cancels school for Jan. 3 due to inclement weather

CASPER, Wyo. — After two days of winter weather, the Natrona County School District announced it will be closing area schools, and all district offices, on Jan. 3. “This decision has been made due to current hazardous inclement weather conditions, specifically drifting and blowing snow.” the school district announced in a Facebook post. “Our NCSD maintenance and custodial teams have been actively working throughout the day today… to clear school parking lots and sidewalks. Unfortunately, due to weather conditions, including continued drifting and blowing snow, additional time is needed to continue to clear school property.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Warm and windy conditions forecast ahead of potential New Year’s snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Up to around 4 inches of snowfall is possible as Casper bids 2022 adieu and welcomes 2023, but warmth and wind will first mark the end of this week. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a mostly sunny Friday with a high near 37. Winds are expected from the southwest at around 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. Snow chances kick in tonight with a 40% chance between midnight and 4 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies. However, the low should drop to only 36 degrees before rising to 42 by 5 a.m. The wind is not expected to let up, with southwest winds at 23–28 mph and gusts of up to 44 mph overnight.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Administrative Offices Close on Tuesday

Natrona County government offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm, according to a news release from the county. The closures affect the administrative offices and departments at 201 N. David St. The county intends to reopen the offices at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency and essential services...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker

You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy