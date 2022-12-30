Read full article on original website
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
LONDON — (AP) — Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at age 81. Westwood's eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully. A cause was not disclosed. “Vivienne continued to do...
Remembering Vivienne Westwood: ‘The rebel who was never without a cause’
Dame Vivienne Westwood was a very British kind of genius. She was as down to earth as she was flamboyant, a former primary school teacher who came to shape punk culture. Her clothes were bracingly modern – rips and safety pins, latex and androgyny – but steeped in a love of history. (She had a particular weakness for kilts and corsets.) Her clothes were worn by everyone from Theresa May to Chrissie Hynde, from Princess Eugenie to Pharrell Williams.
Vivienne Westwood, Acclaimed Fashion Designer and Punk Style Innovator, Dead at 81
Acclaimed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. A statement released through her official social media accounts announced her death, sharing that she was surrounded by family at her Clapham, South London home. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement continued. The post concluded with a quote from Westwood that read: “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and...
Vivienne Westwood dead at 81: Here are 10 of her most iconic outfits
British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, 29 December at 81 years old. In a statement posted to Twitter, Westwood's fashion house announced she died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." Largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream world, Westwood's impact on fashion will live on forever through her designs. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter As tributes to Westwood and condolences to her family poured in on social media, many remembered some of her incredible designs and iconic outfits. Fans shared their favorite designs on social media. ...
A Young Vivienne Westwood Through Today: Her Life in Pictures Over the Years
Vivienne Westwood, the legendary British fashion designer, has died. On Dec. 29, 2022, Westwood peacefully died in Clapham, South London at age 81 An announcement was made on Instagram on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the...
Benedict Cumberbatch's family could face legal pressure to pay reparations over historical links to Barbados slave trade, report says
Barbados, in the Caribbean, may seek reparations from slave owners' descendants. Benedict Cumberbatch's family once owned 250 sugar plantation slaves.
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
buzzfeednews.com
Punk Rock Fashion Visionary Vivienne Westwood Has Died At Age 81
Vivienne Westwood, the iconic British designer who helped popularize punk fashion, died on Thursday. She was 81. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” according to a statement posted by her eponymous brand on its official Instagram page. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.”
Fashion Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Punk Icon Vivienne Westwood
British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, December 29 at the age of 81. Westwood. Westwood passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Clapham, London. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved up until her last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” a representative said in a statement. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”
The Best Dressed Guests at the 2022 British Fashion Awards
All eyes were on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. Key fashion industry players—including British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful—were all in attendance, promising a night of fabulous fashion. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall was in the good hands...
Vogue Runway’s Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 2022
No one has a better view of the clothes, the accessories, and the behind-the-scenes moments at the top fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris than Vogue Runway’s photographers. In 2022, they documented new beginnings—Nigo at Kenzo, Marco de Vincenzo at Etro—as well as closing chapters, including Raf Simons’s final send-off for his namesake brand. In the off-seasons, they traveled to locations far and wide, from the salt mountains in the South of France for Jacquemus to the pyramids of Giza in Egypt for Dior Men. And when they weren’t far-flung, they were thinking local, covering Vogue’s New York Fashion Week show, Vogue World, where past, present, and future supermodels took to the street for a feel-good event capped off by a Lil Nas X performance. Scroll through our best backstage photos of the year here, as photographed by Hunter Abrams, Acielle Tanbetova, Darrel Hunter, and Jamie Stoker.
Jeff Banks made director of Vivienne Westwood’s fashion company before her death
Fellow fashion designer Jeff Banks was made a director of Dame Vivienne Westwood’s fashion company two weeks before her death.The Welsh designer and TV presenter, 79, a close friend, was appointed to the role on December 16, according to filings at Companies House.Dame Vivienne, known as the Godmother of Punk, died on Thursday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Banks (@jeffbanks_uk)The pre-tax profits of Vivienne...
Remembering Dame Vivienne Westwood: Industry Figures Share Memories of the Queen of British Fashion
LONDON — WWD’s legendary late publisher and editorial director John B. Fairchild described Vivienne Westwood as a “designer’s designer” and her peers certainly agree. Designers and fashion industry figures have been paying tribute to Westwood, who died Thursday at age 81, describing her not only as an iconoclast but as a great teacher and role model.More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images Through the YearsJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Fairchild considered Westwood one of the world’s six greatest designers, along with the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Emanuel Ungaro and Christian Lacroix. Westwood signed...
operawire.com
Opera Stars Pay Tribute to Vivienne Westwood
Following the death of Vivienne Westwood at age 81, opera stars are paying tribute to the iconic fashion designer who brought punk style to the world. Renée Fleming, who wore 15 of Westwood’s gowns said, “crestfallen to learn of the passing of the great Vivienne Westwood. I am fortunate to have worn 15 different Westwood creations, and my daughter was just married in one last week. I was always struck by Vivienne’s irreverence, fearlessness, and total independence from convention, while still deploying whatever she liked of tradition in the service of beauty. (And she made the best corset in the business, bar none).”
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Vice
The biggest fashion moments coming up in 2023
Brace yourselves. After a whirlwind of debuts, step-downs and fashion firsts, the industry looks set for another year of bombshells. With a landscape akin to the Premier League, our next trip around the sun promises creative director transfers aplenty, behemoth exhibitions and a tectonic shift into new geographic and digital realms. If you thought Fashion Week at Frieze, catwalks in the desert and scandals salacious enough for Nigel Farage were fashion’s cultural climax, think again. At your beck and call for the next 12 months, we present our annual itinerary, guiding you from New Burberry to the Met and Metaverse Fashion Week.
Tech Times
Sustainable Fashion is Here to Stay, Says Designer Karishma Mehta
Sustainability is the new demand of time from everything we are manufacturing. No industry is untouched by this phenomenon. Even the fashion industry which is responsible for the huge amount of carbon emissions is reshaping itself around the fashion industry. The Indian Designer Karishma Mehta is one of the few designers who have repurposed their brand largely around environmentally responsible fashion production. The designer has recently presented her latest collection in the coveted Bangalore Fashion Week 2022 where her entire collection was made of sustainable dress material.
hypebeast.com
Moncler Genius Will Show at London Fashion Week 2023
The excitement for London Fashion Week is building as runway antics are set to return to the capital in February 2023. As local and global brands gear up to present their latest collections once more, various surprise appearances have already entered the schedule this season — one being. CEO...
papermag.com
Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, the iconic fashion designer credited with bringing punk fashion into the mainstream, has passed away. She was 81. In a statement shared on social media, it said, "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." A photo of the designer was also shared alongside a quote that reads: "Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to beliving: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth."
