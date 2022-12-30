ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Game of Thrones’ update: George R.R. Martin says executive turnover may affect future series

By Jordan Hoffman
 3 days ago
An end-of-the-year update from author and producer George R.R. Martin confirms that some of the shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery have had ripple effects all the way in Westeros. “All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly,” he wrote on his Not A Blog blog.

What that means in precise terms for the myriad of shows Martin has in development with the top cable network, including a Jon Snow sequel ,  is a little unclear. But he did confirm that he’s been hard at work on the second season of “ House of the Dragon .” For other projects, well, “some of those are moving faster than others,” he wrote but added this was always the case with development.

“None have been greenlit, though we are hoping … maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead.  You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf.”

Outside of “ Game of Thrones ,” Martin said development of his “Wild Cards” series at Peacock is humming along nicely. He wrote that the series will be largely based on his novel “Fort Freak,” which is actually the 21st entry in the shared fiction superhero universe that Martin edits, with volumes written by himself, Melinda M. Snodgrass , Roger Zelazny , Saladin Ahmed , and a slew of other big names in the sci fi and fantasy space.

He also assured that he is, indeed, still plugging away at “Winds of Winter,” his long-overdue penultimate “Game of Thrones” novel. Sure.

Martin weighed in a tiny bit on Oscar season, too, saying he adored “The Banshees of Inisherin” despite the lack of literal banshees, and plans to check out “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Babylon” soon.

