ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEosQ_0jyftNIF00

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose health has been deteriorating, is in stable condition and was able to participate in Mass in his room, the Vatican said Friday.

“Last night the Pope Emeritus was able to rest well,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. “He also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room yesterday afternoon. At present his condition is stationary.”

On Wednesday, Pope Francis revealed that his 95-year-old predecessor was “very ill” and he went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens.

In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to resign, and he chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Tens of thousands of mourners pay respects to former Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state

Tens of thousands of people have visited St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to the former Pope Benedict XVI. His body is lying in state, without any papal garments or effects, ahead of his funeral this week.The former Pope, a hero to conservative Catholics who yearned for a return to a more traditional Church, died on Saturday at the age of 95 in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since 2013 when he became the first pope in 600 years to resign from the position.Security was tight, with visitors going through several checkpoints before entering the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Benedict aide's tell-all book will expose 'dark maneuvers'

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s longtime personal secretary has written a tell-all book that his publisher on Monday promised would tell the truth about the “blatant calumnies,” “dark maneuvers,” mysteries and scandals that sullied the reputation of a pontiff best known for his historic resignation.Archbishop Georg Gaenswein’s “Nothing but the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI” is being published this month by the Piemme imprint of Italian publishing giant Mondadori, according to a press release.Benedict died Saturday at age 95 and his body was put on display Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica ahead of a Thursday funeral to be...
The Independent

Voices: This is what Andrew Tate’s arrest means for Muslim women like me

Is it him? That shiny bald head, manicured beard, and gradient “I’m a celebrity” sunglasses are unmistakeable. A four-minute clip of Andrew Tate, a controversial figure who is known for making vulgar and inflammatory statements about women, has infiltrated the intimate boundaries of my smartphone through a forwarded WhatsApp video. Prior to this, I’ve actively avoided researching or discussing Tate, despite his notoriety on social media – I’d hate to give any more airtime to the self-proclaimed misogynist who is already one of the most frequently googled people on the internet.But this time I give in, and a quick...
The Independent

‘Vileness and brutality’: Mother in Iranian jail for 13 years shares letter from inside ‘hell’ prison

A mother jailed in Iran for 13 years has shared a letter from inside her “hell-like” prison. Maryam Akbari Monfared was detained in 2009 on the charge of being a supporter of the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran.Her three brothers and one sister were killed by the Iranian regime, and she has been separated from her three daughters since the night she was taken away. Charities including Amnesty International and the Centre for Human Rights in Iran have long called for her release, but to no avail. The mother of three has now shared a letter as she enters...
The Independent

Ukrainian refugee’s fears for mother, 78, stuck in Kyiv as he struggles to find UK home

A Ukrainian refugee fears for the safety of his elderly mother, stuck in Ukraine without regular heat or light, as he struggles to find help for her in the UK.Serhii Zhelieznov fled the city of Bucha with his wife, Iryna, and his youngest daughter, Yeva, and their dog, at the start of the war.They found their way to Aberdeen, Scotland in September, having travelled through Germany, Austria and Poland.His 78-year-old mother Liudmyla and his eldest daughter Oleksandra stayed in Kyiv, believing the Russians would not attack the capital.But over the past few months, with the double pressure of increased Russian...
The Independent

Brazil's Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders

In his first full day as Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Latin American heads of state Monday reflecting the region's desire for the country to assume a greater role on the international stage. Lula's predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, rarely traveled abroad or received visiting heads-of-state and found himself increasingly isolated. But regional leaders flew into Brazil to welcome the return on Lula for his third term in the presidency .In the first half of Monday, he met with presidents Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Luis Arce of Bolivia and Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador, and later is scheduled...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy