Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 31, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $246 million jackpot in the final Powerball drawing of 2022 on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.... $300 prize: 19 winners. $100 prize: 35 winners. $21 prize:...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting
CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
spectrumnews1.com
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in North Olmsted: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets Northeast Ohio!. Although nobody hit the $685 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, one Ohioan is waking up as a millionaire after matching five numbers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
hometownstations.com
A top Ohio story for 2022 - Intel's $20 billion dollar investment in the state
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - One of the top Ohio stories for 2022 would be the announcement of the $20 billion investment of Intel but that could be just the start. In January of 2022, the semiconductor chip manufacturer announced their plan to build two plants in Licking County Ohio, just outside of Columbus, and with it create nearly 3,000 new jobs. In September, Intel broke ground for their facility. They are looking at making Ohio “The Silicon Heartland” with investments into the education sector to train the workforce needed for these high-tech jobs. But for Governor Mike DeWine, the Intel deal is more than an investment into the state.
WLWT 5
OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve
CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
Cold today, warm tomorrow. Are weather extremes an ‘Ohio thing?’
Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings in weather, with negative temperatures and weather warnings to 50 degrees in less than a week.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Kentucky, Ohio get $1.6B to fix overloaded bridge, add span
Kentucky and Ohio will get more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to help build a new Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and improve the existing overloaded span there, a heavily used freight route linking the Midwest and the South, officials announced Thursday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WKYC
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
thenerdstash.com
Roblox Ohio Codes (December 2022)
Do you want to know all the latest Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022? Roblox is an online multiplayer game where you can build your world, play and design games, interact with other players, explore various locations, and much more. Roblox Ohio Codes help unlocks exclusive items, discounts, and more. This guide will show you all the Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022.
Looking to reduce voter power, Ohio Republicans display a breathtaking betrayal of public trust: Brent Larkin
The people who run the Ohio General Assembly think voters are too stupid to comprehend their abuse of power. There’s no other explanation why the Republican-run legislature would conspire with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on a scheme designed to make it harder for Ohioans participate in the democratic process.
