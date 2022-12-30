ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

BetMGM Ohio registration deal: $1,000 offer for new users

Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM Ohio promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to place a wager on any game this month can obtain $1,000...
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting

CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
spectrumnews1.com

Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023

Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
hometownstations.com

A top Ohio story for 2022 - Intel's $20 billion dollar investment in the state

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - One of the top Ohio stories for 2022 would be the announcement of the $20 billion investment of Intel but that could be just the start. In January of 2022, the semiconductor chip manufacturer announced their plan to build two plants in Licking County Ohio, just outside of Columbus, and with it create nearly 3,000 new jobs. In September, Intel broke ground for their facility. They are looking at making Ohio “The Silicon Heartland” with investments into the education sector to train the workforce needed for these high-tech jobs. But for Governor Mike DeWine, the Intel deal is more than an investment into the state.
WLWT 5

OSP and bars staying on high alert this New Year's Eve

CINCINNATI — As we ring in the new year, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and plan ahead. This comes as plenty of people will be out and about celebrating the end of 2022. "We are going out with a bunch of friends to...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
thenerdstash.com

Roblox Ohio Codes (December 2022)

Do you want to know all the latest Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022? Roblox is an online multiplayer game where you can build your world, play and design games, interact with other players, explore various locations, and much more. Roblox Ohio Codes help unlocks exclusive items, discounts, and more. This guide will show you all the Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022.
