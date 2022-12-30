Read full article on original website
thebamabuzz.com
Albertville adds Lucas Cinemas 10 and state’s newest Whatburger this winter
The City of Albertville is ending 2022 on a high note with the opening of Lucas Cinemas 10 in December and a Whataburger, one of Alabama’s most popular fast food joints in January. Heated Recliners. Talk about watching your favorite movies in style. The long-awaited Lucas Cinemas 10 in...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
cahabasun.com
Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery
After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County juvenile killed in Marshall County crash
A DeKalb County teenager was killed in a late Sunday crash in Marshall County. The 17-year-old victim from Crossville was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The teen was fatally injured when the 2020 Dodge Charger they were driving collided...
southerntorch.com
Court Approval for Food City
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
Two Marshall County teens killed in separate crashes on Sunday night
Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said.
Anniston, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anniston. The Jacksonville High School basketball team will have a game with Faith Christian School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00. The Alexandria High School basketball team will have a game with Anniston High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
WAAY-TV
18-year-old killed in Albertville crash
An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
southerntorch.com
A Fort Payne Man Killed on Christmas Eve
ALBERTVILLE, Ala-- A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48 was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided...
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting
The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
elmoreautauganews.com
See Updated Calendar for Upcoming Gospel Music Events in Our Area
SAT – Jan 21 – 6 PM – The Gadsden Winter Sing 2023 will be held at The Church at Wills Creek 2730 Wills Creek Road, Gadsden. The Young Inspirations, Primitive Qt and Jonathan Wilburn will be singing. For ticket information, call Jonathan Wilburn at 256-459-4769. SUN...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
piedmontpanrpress.com
Piedmont’s New Service Initiative Gives Back
Friday, December 16, Piedmont High School began its first school-wide community service initiative. Inspired by a similar model at Wingate University, Piedmont’s student government organized One Day, One Panther as an opportunity to give back to unsung heroes. Originally proposed during the pandemic, One Day, One Panther has been...
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
