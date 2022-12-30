Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia
It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Rose Bowl Photos
Does it get any better than a gameday sunrise at the Rose Bowl Stadium? The Rose Bowl asked, and fans answered. "Nope, it doesn't," one fan tweeted in response. "Pure college football magic. Best sporting venue in the world." Penn State and Utah play in the 2023 Rose Bowl game at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. ...
247Sports
Five keys to the game for Utah against Penn State in the Rose Bowl game
The No. 8 University of Utah football team looks to cap off their 2022 season on a high note as they take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game. This is the first time that these two stories programs will meet. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a 47-24 victory over USC on Friday. The Utes finished with a 7-2 record in conference play and is 10-3 overall. Utah played in its first Rose Bowl Game last season against Ohio State and is 2-1 in New Year's Six Bowls. Utah is 17-7 in all bowl games.
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
Rose Bowl Pregame Report: The Latest From Pasadena
Penn State and Utah expect to stage another classic in the 109th Rose Bowl.
Utah, Penn State coach both seeking first Rose Bowl victories
Utah and Penn State’s football coaches will both get second chances to win their first Rose Bowls today in the 109th edition of college football’s oldest bowl game.
CBS Sports
Penn State vs. Utah score: Live updates, college football scores, Rose Bowl 2023 coverage, highlights
No. 11 Penn State leads No. 8 Utah 28-14 in the early stages of the fourth quarter during a rainy Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton broke off a 87-yard touchdown run on a nifty snap count to give Penn State a lead entering the final period.
Look: Utah Utes Fans Have Invaded The Rose Bowl Game Today
Who says Pac-12 fans don't travel well? The 2023 Rose Bowl game is officially underway, and it's now clear one team will have home-field advantage. Utah fans have invaded Southern California for today's Rose Bowl game. It's probably a 70-30 split in favor of the Utes. Take a look: It ...
247Sports
Cameron Rising on Utah's Journey Back to the Rose Bowl
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is once again ready to face the bright lights of the Rose Bowl. Last season’s trip to the Granddaddy of them All didn’t end how the Utes wanted and it’s been something that has stuck in Rising’s mind for a whole year.
Virginia in the Mix for Four-Star Defensive Lineman
UVA made the cut for one of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2024
Utah’s Rising injured during Rose Bowl for 2nd straight year
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Utah’s Cam Rising saw his dream of winning the Rose Bowl end early due to injury for the second straight season. The junior injured his left leg during the third quarter Monday against Penn State in the 109th edition of the “Granddaddy of Them All.” The seventh-ranked Utes trailed 21-14 when Rising was injured, but they lost their momentum after that and ended up losing to the No. 9 Nittany Lions 35-21.
Look: Rose Bowl Photos At Sunrise Are Going Viral
The Rose Bowl is the greatest setting in college football. Typically, we see the historic venue in all its glory at sunset. But it's almost just as good at sunrise. The Rose Bowl Game Twitter account just posted a couple photos and videos of the venue at sunrise this morning. It looks ...
The Sun Sets on the Rose Bowl
Lead columnist Kyle Golik mourns the death of the Granddaddy of Them All and the bowl system
Comments / 0