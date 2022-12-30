ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

The Comeback

Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia

It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five keys to the game for Utah against Penn State in the Rose Bowl game

The No. 8 University of Utah football team looks to cap off their 2022 season on a high note as they take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game. This is the first time that these two stories programs will meet. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a 47-24 victory over USC on Friday. The Utes finished with a 7-2 record in conference play and is 10-3 overall. Utah played in its first Rose Bowl Game last season against Ohio State and is 2-1 in New Year's Six Bowls. Utah is 17-7 in all bowl games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Cameron Rising on Utah's Journey Back to the Rose Bowl

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is once again ready to face the bright lights of the Rose Bowl. Last season’s trip to the Granddaddy of them All didn’t end how the Utes wanted and it’s been something that has stuck in Rising’s mind for a whole year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Utah’s Rising injured during Rose Bowl for 2nd straight year

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Utah’s Cam Rising saw his dream of winning the Rose Bowl end early due to injury for the second straight season. The junior injured his left leg during the third quarter Monday against Penn State in the 109th edition of the “Granddaddy of Them All.” The seventh-ranked Utes trailed 21-14 when Rising was injured, but they lost their momentum after that and ended up losing to the No. 9 Nittany Lions 35-21.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Athlon Sports

Look: Rose Bowl Photos At Sunrise Are Going Viral

The Rose Bowl is the greatest setting in college football.  Typically, we see the historic venue in all its glory at sunset. But it's almost just as good at sunrise. The Rose Bowl Game Twitter account just posted a couple photos and videos of the venue at sunrise this morning. It looks ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

