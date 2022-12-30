Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5 winners and losers from Penn State’s blowout win over Utah in the Rose Bowl
The 2023 Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah was a close affair with the two sides tied at 14
CFB world laughs at horrible Rose Bowl flop attempt
Monday’s Rose Bowl matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes featured one of the most blatant flop attempts that we have seen in quite some time from Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester. The play occurred in the third quarter with Utah down by seven points. They were stopped on third down, forcing Read more... The post CFB world laughs at horrible Rose Bowl flop attempt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giants won't make a decision on resting players Sunday until week of practice is done
“We’ll talk about it and do what’s best for the team,” head coach Brian Daboll said Monday. “It’s early. We’ll go out there and try to have a good week of practice and prepare like we normally do, and then decide what we want to do.”
Stories from a barstool: Late football coach Mike Leach celebrated at his favorite hangout in Key West
Capt. Tony's, a famous Key West, Florida hangout, was Mike Leach's favorite spot to tell stories. The Mississippi State coach died on Dec. 12, 2022.
