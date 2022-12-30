ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session

A mild recession and a holiday spending hangover. That’s what economic forecasters predict for 2023 as lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January.   Rising interest rates and persistent inflation will push the economy into a downturn, experts say, and those economic clouds could also cause the 94th General Assembly to consider any robust spending programs […] The post Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding

A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
thefulcrum.us

Video: Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘Think Big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

Voters stood up for democracy this year, electing Democrats who campaigned heavily on preserving it. Take Minnesota, where Democrats are in charge of both chambers for the first time in eight years. Plus, Governor Tim Walz is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues. Gov. Walz of Minnesota joined The ReidOut to discuss.
MINNESOTA STATE
KTUL

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
OKLAHOMA STATE
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Lower Arkansas state tax rates in effect for 2022 tax returns

ROGERS, Ark. — Back in 2021, the state government decided to lower the state tax rate over the span of four years, but with a $1.6 billion surplus in the budget, lawmakers decided to accelerate the tax cut immediately. So as you file your 2022 taxes, you may see a bit more as the new tax rate of 4.9% is now in effect. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says this move will save taxpayers three-quarters of a billion dollars a year compared to the old tax rate.
ARKANSAS STATE
invitingarkansas.com

A Humble Servant

Photography by Lori Sparkman Photography | Shot on location at Hillary Clinton Children’s Library. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. invited all people to join in the pursuit of a more equitable world. He inspired courage and fearless determination that celebrates racial + cultural diversity. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission – a division of the Arkansas Department of Education – works to promote and preserve this legacy throughout the state. As the organization recognizes three decades of service, this new year marks the 40th anniversary of the federal King Holiday. Walter Washington, a former commissioner and former program coordinator, now agency fiscal officer reflects on the inclusive nature of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.
Kait 8

Top 8 Stories of 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
MONETTE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas recovery program hosts sober New Year’s celebration

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With New Year's celebrations happening across Arkansas, there are options available to celebrate sober. Creating this safe space is a top priority for Level Up, a faith-based addiction recovery program. Cody Hardesty, who is a Christian music artist, said that he'll be among the...
ARKANSAS STATE

