Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session
A mild recession and a holiday spending hangover. That’s what economic forecasters predict for 2023 as lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January. Rising interest rates and persistent inflation will push the economy into a downturn, experts say, and those economic clouds could also cause the 94th General Assembly to consider any robust spending programs […] The post Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
Different Arkansas voices speak on prison and jail overcrowding
A sheriff and two lawmakers from different parties shared their perspectives on prison and jail overcrowding in Arkansas. Exiting Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding, and Republican State Sen. Bart Hester each sat down with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record to discuss what they want to see the state do about the issue. Watch the video above to see the interviews.
KTLO
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Capitol View: Governor Asa Hutchinson’s legacy and Sarah Huckabee Sander’s future
The changing of the guard at the Arkansas Capitol has many thinking back on the efforts of Governor Hutchinson on this week’s Capitol View.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders names Joseph Wood to lead Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
thefulcrum.us
Video: Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘Think Big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues
Voters stood up for democracy this year, electing Democrats who campaigned heavily on preserving it. Take Minnesota, where Democrats are in charge of both chambers for the first time in eight years. Plus, Governor Tim Walz is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues. Gov. Walz of Minnesota joined The ReidOut to discuss.
newsfromthestates.com
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has...
KTUL
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
magnoliareporter.com
Center for Arkansas Legal Services welcomes new executive director Milo Mumgaard
The Center for Arkansas Legal Services, based in Little Rock with seven offices throughout central and southern Arkansas, has named its first new executive director in almost three decades. The CALS office in South Arkansas is located in El Dorado. Milo Mumgaard joins CALS as low-income Arkansans face an increasingly...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined.
Arkansas lawmakers say push for permanent Daylight-Saving Time bill is bipartisan
Arkansas lawmakers said a Daylight Savings Time bill filed last week could get bipartisan support.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
KHBS
Lower Arkansas state tax rates in effect for 2022 tax returns
ROGERS, Ark. — Back in 2021, the state government decided to lower the state tax rate over the span of four years, but with a $1.6 billion surplus in the budget, lawmakers decided to accelerate the tax cut immediately. So as you file your 2022 taxes, you may see a bit more as the new tax rate of 4.9% is now in effect. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says this move will save taxpayers three-quarters of a billion dollars a year compared to the old tax rate.
Study: Arkansas ranks as the least dangerous state for distracted driving
A study comparing all 50 states to find the best and worst for distracted driving found Arkansas to be the safest state in the U.S.
invitingarkansas.com
A Humble Servant
Photography by Lori Sparkman Photography | Shot on location at Hillary Clinton Children’s Library. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. invited all people to join in the pursuit of a more equitable world. He inspired courage and fearless determination that celebrates racial + cultural diversity. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission – a division of the Arkansas Department of Education – works to promote and preserve this legacy throughout the state. As the organization recognizes three decades of service, this new year marks the 40th anniversary of the federal King Holiday. Walter Washington, a former commissioner and former program coordinator, now agency fiscal officer reflects on the inclusive nature of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
KATV
Trial postponed for Arkansas man who broke into Pelosi's office at Jan. 6, 2021 riots
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas man that was charged for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol has had his request for a trial continuance granted. The man, 61-year-old Richard Barnett of Gravette, cited the health of one of his attorneys in response to the objection to a defense request.
magnoliareporter.com
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
Arkansas recovery program hosts sober New Year’s celebration
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With New Year's celebrations happening across Arkansas, there are options available to celebrate sober. Creating this safe space is a top priority for Level Up, a faith-based addiction recovery program. Cody Hardesty, who is a Christian music artist, said that he'll be among the...
Central Arkansas woman receives LifeNet’s 2023 Star of Life Award
LifeNet’s Star of Life Award for the Arkansas Division was given to central Arkansas woman, Barbara Davis.
