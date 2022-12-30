End this year in a great way and give Rue the forever home she deserves! Rue is a 5 year old Great Dane mix whose owner has passed away leaving her searching for a new family. This big girl weighs in at around 116 pounds but seems to be as sweet as they come! She is happy to sit pretty for a treat and seems to enjoy leaning into people for attention! We believe she has previously lived with another female dog, and in her dog tests at the shelter she was very calm and happy to sniff and walk around with the new dog she met. This gentle soul deserves to be spoiled and we hope she’ll be in a new home soon!

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO