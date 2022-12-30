ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Woman’s Hospital welcomes first Baton Rouge baby of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first baby at Woman’s Hospital was born less than 20 minutes into the new year. The hospital says Autumn Sanford was born at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to the hospital, Autumn’s mother, Latrinda Stanford, didn’t expect to give birth until her due date on Jan. 15. The hospital gave the family a basket with books, supplies and a onesie that says, “First New Year Baby”.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman’s: Top baby names of 2022 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Woman’s Hospital released what it says were the top baby names in Louisiana of 2022. The hospital said the name Liam was No. 1 again for boy names and Charlotte took the top spot for girl names. Here are the top names of...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Louisiana float wins Rose Parade showmanship award

PASADENA, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s entry in the 2023 Rose Parade has earned the state’s office of tourism an award for a second year running. The Louisiana Office of Tourism, under the leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment for the “Celebration Riverboat” float.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Members of Baton Rouge’s Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. begin their “22 Days of Service”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has officially launched its “22 Days of Service.”. According to members of the organization, the public service project leads up to their 110th Founders Day Celebration which will be held on January 22. At the event, Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter will also celebrate its 92nd years of public service to the Greater Baton Rouge community.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

La. Rose Parade float wins award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana float in the Rose Bowl Parade has been honored with an award. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Celebration Riverboat float was awarded the Showmanship Award for the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The float is being featured in...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Happy New Year Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - As we embark on 2023, let’s look back at some of our favorite stories from 2022. Here’s our list of top ten stories of 2022, along with a few surprises. Be sure to watch until the end of the video. We look forward to telling you where to go, what to do, and who to see in 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
kalb.com

New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother

METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
METAIRIE, LA
an17.com

Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blood donations needed after crash in WBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The third passenger involved in the Addis police officer crash is in need of blood donations ahead of surgery. Tomorrow students at Brusly High School will head back to school after a long winter break. “So, when we start the school year, everybody is excited...
BRUSLY, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy