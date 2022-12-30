Read full article on original website
No, the FDA did not say that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots
A recent study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about vaccine safety surveillance in elderly Americans is being used by some on social media to incorrectly claim that the agency announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots. A Dec. 17 Instagram post by the Hodgetwins, a pair...
House investigation faults FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm as ‘rife with irregularities’
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) process for approving a controversial Alzheimer’s drug with questionable efficacy was “atypical” and “rife with irregularities,” according to a report released Thursday by two House committees. According to the joint report from the Energy and Commerce and Oversight and Reform panels, FDA and Aduhelm manufacturer Biogen inappropriately collaborated and […]
Washington Examiner
Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023
As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s. Here’s what to know
An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s. New data on lecanemab, which is manufactured by Biogen and Esai, was published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed people who took the drug experienced “moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function.”
Washington Examiner
Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes
Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Biden administration looks to undo Trump-era medical workers 'conscience' rule
The Biden administration is looking to undo Trump-era rules that increased medical workers' ability to refuse to perform procedures that conflicted with moral or religious beliefs.
Facebook whistleblower says company isn’t ‘committed’ to civic integrity
Frances Haugen, who became known as the Facebook whistleblower after she released thousands of documents about the platform’s content moderation policies and algorithm, said the company is not “committed” to civic integrity. Haugen said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Facebook is more concerned with its stock prices and profit margins than public safety. She…
dailycoin.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Had Four Meetings with President Joe Biden Aides Before the FTX Collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been revealed to have had very close ties to Washington. He visited the White House on at least four separate occasions before the collapse of his crypto exchange in November. SBF Visited Washington Four Times Before FTX’s Collapse. Details from a December 29th...
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
NASDAQ
Minerva (NERV) Down; FDA Denies Review Schizophrenia Drug NDA
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences NERV were down 38.9% on Dec 28 after management announced that the FDA’s refuse-to-file letter on the company’s new drug application (“NDA”) filing was still in effect. The NDA filing sought approval for roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.
Nancy Pelosi raises maximum pay for House staffers to $212K
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday ordered that the maximum cap on the rate of pay for staffers in the lower chamber be raised to $212,000 per year. The move now puts the maximum salary for House aides at $38,000 more than what lawmakers on Capitol Hill make themselves. “As you know, our hard-working, patriotic Congressional staffers are integral to the functioning of the House of Representatives: ensuring this institution can effectively carry out our legislative and constituent responsibilities,” Pelosi said in a letter to her congressional colleagues. “To that end, we must do all we can to retain and recruit the...
Biden expands Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants (migrants), which doesn’t require Congress
The TPS program protects immigrants from deportation for 18-month periods, based on their home country's conditions if unsafe, and also allows them to work legally in the U.S. during that time. President Biden has determined which countries are eligible for the program, bypassing Congress per his authority, according to the Pew Research Center (PRC).
CBS News
FDA decision on experimental Alzheimer's drug expected this week
MIAMI - The US Food and Drug Administration could decide this week whether to grant accelerated approval to the experimental dementia drug lecanemab, according to Eisai and Biogen, the companies that make the drug. Lecanemab -- one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of...
House Dems fault FDA's 'atypical' review process for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug
The Food and Drug Administration's approval process for Biogen's controversial Alzheimer’s drug was "rife with irregularities," a report from House Democrats concluded.
MTG warns Republicans will investigate the 'weaponization' of the federal government
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other conservative Republicans are planning to start the 118th session of Congress with investigations of the Biden administration.
NASDAQ
Axsome (AXSM) Rides on New Drug Approval & Sunosi Buyout
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM received a big boost when the FDA approved its lead pipeline candidate AXS-05, under the trade name Auvelity, for treating adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) in August, making it the first approved drug in its portfolio. Post approval, Auvelity became the first and only oral...
Biden finds himself once more in a Title 42 bind
The administration may soon expand the authorities officials wanted to end and that the Supreme Court told them they couldn’t.
Biden administration and House GOP get started early on oversight fight
The 118th Congress doesn't begin until next week, but the sniping between the Biden administration and House Republicans vowing to investigate it has already begun.
Biden Plans on Making it Easier to Pass the Test to Become a US Citizen
The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans on making it easier to pass the "naturalization" test to become a U.S. citizen.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospitals face direct competition from the 'retailization' of healthcare
VillageMD's recent $8.9 billion acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD is the latest chapter in the retailization of healthcare, according to Paul Schuhmacher, a managing director in the healthcare practice of consulting firm AArete. The investment came from Walgreens Boots Alliance and Evernorth, the health services subsidiary of Cigna. Schuhmacher said the...
