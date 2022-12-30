ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Related
WKRG News 5

House investigation faults FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm as ‘rife with irregularities’

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) process for approving a controversial Alzheimer’s drug with questionable efficacy was “atypical” and “rife with irregularities,” according to a report released Thursday by two House committees. According to the joint report from the Energy and Commerce and Oversight and Reform panels, FDA and Aduhelm manufacturer Biogen inappropriately collaborated and […]
Washington Examiner

Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Tampa Bay Times

A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s. Here’s what to know

An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s. New data on lecanemab, which is manufactured by Biogen and Esai, was published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed people who took the drug experienced “moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function.”
Washington Examiner

Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes

Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Facebook whistleblower says company isn’t ‘committed’ to civic integrity

Frances Haugen, who became known as the Facebook whistleblower after she released thousands of documents about the platform’s content moderation policies and algorithm, said the company is not “committed” to civic integrity.  Haugen said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Facebook is more concerned with its stock prices and profit margins than public safety. She…
NASDAQ

Minerva (NERV) Down; FDA Denies Review Schizophrenia Drug NDA

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences NERV were down 38.9% on Dec 28 after management announced that the FDA’s refuse-to-file letter on the company’s new drug application (“NDA”) filing was still in effect. The NDA filing sought approval for roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.
New York Post

Nancy Pelosi raises maximum pay for House staffers to $212K

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday ordered that the maximum cap on the rate of pay for staffers in the lower chamber be raised to $212,000 per year. The move now puts the maximum salary for House aides at $38,000 more than what lawmakers on Capitol Hill make themselves.  “As you know, our hard-working, patriotic Congressional staffers are integral to the functioning of the House of Representatives: ensuring this institution can effectively carry out our legislative and constituent responsibilities,” Pelosi said in a letter to her congressional colleagues. “To that end, we must do all we can to retain and recruit the...
CBS News

FDA decision on experimental Alzheimer's drug expected this week

MIAMI - The US Food and Drug Administration could decide this week whether to grant accelerated approval to the experimental dementia drug lecanemab, according to Eisai and Biogen, the companies that make the drug. Lecanemab -- one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of...
NASDAQ

Axsome (AXSM) Rides on New Drug Approval & Sunosi Buyout

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM received a big boost when the FDA approved its lead pipeline candidate AXS-05, under the trade name Auvelity, for treating adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) in August, making it the first approved drug in its portfolio. Post approval, Auvelity became the first and only oral...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Hospitals face direct competition from the 'retailization' of healthcare

VillageMD's recent $8.9 billion acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD is the latest chapter in the retailization of healthcare, according to Paul Schuhmacher, a managing director in the healthcare practice of consulting firm AArete. The investment came from Walgreens Boots Alliance and Evernorth, the health services subsidiary of Cigna. Schuhmacher said the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy