The vacant seat: Rhonda Taplin never misses a game at the LSI. Her late friend Carl is still there with her.

By Dan Brood

A special tournament.

A very, very special friendship.

And a whole lot of basketball.

Put it all together, and it puts a smile — a big smile — on Rhonda Taplin’s face.

That special tournament, of course, is the Les Schwab Invitational , a 16-team boys basketball tournament featuring many of the top teams from the state of Oregon as well as some of the top teams from around the country, held at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.

The prestigious tournament started in 1996 and moved to its current venue in 2004.

“I’ve been here since it’s been at Liberty,” Taplin, 58, said Wednesday as she watched the action in a tournament game between Cleveland and Redmond, Wash. “It’s a pretty good stretch. I’ve missed one year, and one year I had shingles, so I didn’t make it to all 32 games that year, but I made it to a lot of them.”

While all the years, and all the so many games, have been special to Taplin, it was more than 10 years ago that she made a very special friend at the tournament — Carl Snyder.

“I met Carl here,” Taplin said. “He came from the very beginning. He and another gentleman, Jim, would be here. We started sitting up there (in the upper seats, above the scorer’s table), but then I got too old, so I moved here (behind the basket on the east side of the gym). Carl would be sitting over there, but then Jim didn’t show up anymore, so Carl and I started sitting together. I think that was in 2011 or 2012. I sat here for all 32 games.”

The friendship grew and grew, and it was based — 100 percent — around the Les Schwab Invitational.

“For us, it was just this tournament,” Taplin said, adding that they never got together any other time during the year. “The first part of December, he’d call me. We’d check in with each other. He’d say, ‘This is my plan, and I’m coming, blah, blah, blah.’ And I’d say, ‘OK.’ And, actually, one year he called me and said, ‘OK, I’ll be there tomorrow,’ and I said, ‘But tomorrow is the 26th,’ because it used to start on the 27th. So, I was really glad he called.”

But last year, before the 2021 LSI, sadly, that call never came.

“He passed away last October,” Taplin said. “My understanding was that he had a stroke.”

But when the 2021 tournament started, Taplin was sitting in her usual spot, in the top row behind the basket.

“It wasn’t easy. It was emotional,” Taplin said as she wiped tears from her eyes.

The Les Schwab Invitational staff was used to seeing Taplin and Snyder sitting together, year after year. John McCallum, president of Prime Time Sports and tournament organizer of the Les Schwab Invitational, along with the LSI staff, noticed that Taplin was sitting by herself at the start of last year’s event.

“We saw Rhonda last year and asked, ‘Where’s Carl?’ And she said, ‘He’s not going to make it,’” McCallum said. “We wanted to make sure that Carl always has a spot next to Rhonda.”

So, the next day at the tournament, Taplin went to her usual spot and saw a sheet of paper taped to the bleacher seats, basically saying, “This spot is reserved for Rhonda and Carl.”

“It was amazing,” Taplin said. “The staff here has always been very kind. They’ve been very accommodating and stuff. But last year, they went over the top.”

The vacant seat on the bleachers, next to Taplin, is still reserved for her good friend.

“It’s there, right next to me,” she said. “People sit in it, and that’s OK. But every day before the morning session, I reach over and touch Carl’s spot. He was a great man, a real great man.”

A love of sports and stats

For Taplin, the love of sports came early.

“I grew up a sports fan,” Taplin said, adding that she’s been a Seattle Seahawks fan and a Seattle SuperSonics fan “since Day 1.”

“It’s always been a joke because growing up, we only had four channels, so I either had to watch football or watch Star Trek, and I chose football. We always watched Wide World of Sports and Monday Night Football with Howard Cosell.”

Taplin played softball growing up, but she’s quick to point out that basketball was her favorite.

“I’ve always been a basketball fan,” she said.

At Mount Vernon (Wash.) High School and at Skagit Valley (Wash.) Community College, Taplin was part of the basketball program.

“In high school, I did the stats for the boys team,” she said. “In college, I did that for our community college team. I love stats. They always bring me the stats here. I love it.”

A great first impression

Being a basketball fan, Taplin quickly accepted an invitation from a friend to go see the Les Schwab Invitational when it moved to Liberty High School.

To say she was impressed might be an understatement.

“Wow. It was pretty incredible,” Taplin said. “I came with my friend, Ross. He said, ‘Hey, there’s this basketball tournament, do you want to go see it? I know you like high school basketball.’ We sat right up there (pointing to the stands behind the scorer’s table), and he only came for a couple of games, and I ended up staying for the whole thing. I got my husband to come, and I got my son and daughter involved. We all started coming.”

Taplin never stopped.

“So, I came that first year, and I’ve been hooked ever since,” she said. “It’s been my Christmas present to myself every year.”

Taplin’s family has also been part of the holiday basketball festivities.

“My son (Connor) came to quite a few of them with me,” she said. “He wasn’t quite as enamored as I was. My daughter (Carmen) saw a lot of it. My son-in-law (former Hillsboro High School standout guard Dominique Mims) played in it in 2009 for Hilhi.”

For Taplin, every game played at the Les Schwab Invitational is a big one.

“It’s always good,” she said. “Even a team that goes 0-4 always puts up a fight. That’s what I like. One of my favorite days is the morning of the last day, because those kids are just really fighting for it. They don’t want to be the 0-4 team. By the time you get to the last day, it’s all even matches.”

Throughout the years, Taplin said she’s seen many big-time teams and big-time players .

“There have been a lot of famous names here, and I’ve seen a lot of them,” she said. “I remember Kevin Love. He was Hilhi, but then he transferred over to Lake Oswego, so I knew him when he was just a little squirt, if he ever was such a thing. I’ve watched quite a few of these boys do something good.”

Taplin added that the staff at the LSI is part of the reason the event is special.

“They’ve been amazing,” she said. “They’ve been very good to me this year. I kept trying to purchase my ticket, and it wouldn’t let me purchase it, so I emailed them and said, ‘Dudes, you’re killing me, because I need that seat!’ And they said, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ve got you taken care of.’”

“I’ve known Rhonda for a while. She’s a very good person. We try to take care of Rhonda,” McCallum said. “We try to take care of everyone, and we know there’s a reason why people keep coming back.”

With Taplin, the LSI and her family know she’s going to keep coming back.

“My family is very accommodating and very good about this,” she said. “They say, ‘OK, we’ll see you in a week, Mom.’”

Honoring Carl

While Taplin likes talking about basketball — “This is good, it’s a really good game,” she said while watching the contest between Cleveland and Redmond — she can’t stop talking about her good friend, Carl.

“My favorite memories are Carl and I just sitting here talking,” Taplin said. “We always looked at the stats, and we always made stupid bets, like who’s going to get the first technical and things like that.”

They talked about the many talented players on the court, as well.

“One of my favorite memories is that Carl and I would always pick a player,” she said.

One year, a feisty little freshman guard out of West Linn caught Taplin’s attention.

“I picked Payton Pritchard (who went on to play at the University of Oregon and now plays for the Boston Celtics of the NBA) his first year here, as a freshman,” she said. “And I said, ‘He’s got hustle.’ I had so many haters, but now I always laugh and say, ‘Hey, who’s playing in the pros now, guys?’ I usually pick one or two players from each team that I enjoy watching and cheering on.”

Cheering on players, and talking with Carl.

“He was an amazing man,” Taplin said. “He was an official for softball and volleyball, I think maybe baseball, too. He traveled the state. He liked softball a lot. He would always give me the inside view of what the officials were going through. He gave me a lot of inside facts. The man knew names. I was horrible with names, but I knew stats. We’d sit here and talk about it.”

And, while Carl isn’t with her at this year’s tournament, Taplin is making sure to honor his memory.

“I do honor Carl,” she said. “I bought a Starbucks coffee, which I don’t drink, but he does. I bought some peanut M&M’s because that’s what he had.”

A new tradition

As for the future, Taplin insists, year in and year out, she’s still going to be there to watch all the action at the Les Schwab Invitational.

“Oh, absolutely I’m going to keep coming here,” she said. “I’m here for all 32 games this year.”

There are rumors that Taplin might be known as “Rhonda the Super Fan” at the Les Schwab Invitational.

“I’ve never heard that,” she said with a smile. “But, yeah, I am a super fan of this tournament. I’m usually here before many of the other people show up.”

She might have a junior super fan with her at the tournament in the future.

“This year, my daughter brought my grandson (Carter), and I said, ‘So, this is fun,’” Taplin said. “It’s the start of a new tradition.”

McCallum likely will be happy to hear that.

“The basketball we have is great. The kids play their hearts out,” he said. “But the people are what’s also really special. They keep coming back year after year. There are friendships made here that last a lifetime.”

Well, there was definitely one friendship, a very special friendship, made at the Les Schwab Invitational.