Damon Stoudamire once said that one guy who could’ve done well in his era was Russell Westbrook

By Orel Dizon
 3 days ago

Some of the reasons Russell Westbrook had the potential to thrive if he played nearly two decades ago were his tenacity and playmaking abilities.

Russell Westbrook and Damon Stoudamire

© James Snook,Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

A debate that has persisted in many NBA circles for a long time is whether retired or current players could have played in a different era. For instance, the jury is out on whether LeBron James would have been able to withstand the game's physicality in the 1980s or 1990s. Also, some relish in speculating how many points Shaquille O'Neal would score if he competed today - that is, if he could stay on the court and keep up defensively with the spread offense prevalent in this generation.

There are no definitive answers to those and other similar questions. The best we can do is leave it to the imagination.

Mighty Mouse played the what-if game

In 2016, Damon Stoudamire sat down for an interview with SLAM , and one of the topics touched upon was if he could've put up better numbers than his career averages had he been a part of this generation's crop of hoopsters.

The 1996 Rookie of the Year provided a level-headed response, stating how the game evolves as eras change and that he would rather enjoy watching today's players. But he couldn't help but mention that he believes Russell Westbrook could have thrived in his era.

"I would say this," Stoudamire said. "For me, one guy that I look at in this era of ball and say, 'He could do it in our era, too,' is Russell Westbrook."

That is certainly high praise for the former Oklahoma City superstar. At the time of the interview, Russ had yet to win his lone MVP award and average a triple-double for an entire season. You could say then that Stoudamire was a pretty good judge of basketball talent.

Is Stoudamire's assertion accurate?

Even if he was still just entering his prime in the 2016 offseason, Westbrook had already consistently displayed a high level of offense despite playing second fiddle to Kevin Durant with the Thunder. Perhaps the star point guard's devil-may-care attitude on the court and take-no-prisoners approach to his game had Stoudamire thinking that he could take on the physical defenders then, which was one of the defining trademarks of the league in the mid-1990s to mid-2000s.

In addition, Beastbrook has proven to be an effective facilitator, especially in the pick and roll, which became a popular offensive scheme during Stoudamire's era. Watching the nine-time All-Star perform it back then would have made for good television. It wouldn't come as surprising if Westbrook still led the Association in assists if he played then.

Would Westbrook have flourished if he had competed in the NBA around two decades ago? The answer is likely yes, although the same can be said about other stars today.

