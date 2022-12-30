Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Man Shot Wife in Leg After She Honked Truck Horn for Him to Get out of Residence So They Could Leave: Deputies
A man allegedly shot his wife — all because she was honking the horn of their truck. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, remains at the Pueblo County Jail in Colorado, records show. Deputies said they responded to a residence in the 100 block of Vision Lane. It was just before 10 p.m. on Friday. There was a report of a shooting.
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Police identified the Idaho killings suspect with DNA databases, multiple outlets report, and the practice is controversial
Police were reportedly able to link the Idaho killings suspect to the crime scene with DNA. They ran DNA through genealogy databases and got a hit, anonymous law enforcement sources told ABC News. CNN reported that police then tracked the suspect back to Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. Police were...
Comments / 0