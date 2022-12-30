ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Will the supply chain troubles get any better in 2023?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4jAc_0jyfrAbY00

(NEXSTAR) – Supply chain struggles have been apparent for the last few years. They have caused empty shelves, shipping delays, and, even shopping limits. Will it get any better in the new year?

Based on the current data, it’s hard to say.

Around this time last year, dozens of container ships were waiting off the coast of California to unload cargo at the U.S.’s two largest ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. If you couldn’t find the item you were looking for in-store (likely because it was trapped on a container ship), you may have decided to order it online. That put an even greater demand on importers, leading to more backorders.

Now, there aren’t dozens of cargo ships waiting to unload. Stores have fewer backorders and more overstock. Many COVID-related restrictions have been lifted. Global supply chain pressure has increased since September, but at a much slower rate than we experienced in 2020 and much of 2021, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows.

“We are in a very different place than we were,” Phil Levy, chief economist at the supply chain consultancy Flexport, told the Associated Press. “If you ask, how long does it take to move stuff, there has been notable improvement. If you measure it by how long would it take to get a cargo from Asia to a destination port, dramatically better.”

Many retailers are still dealing with an abundance of inventory they need to clear out as well. That could, for some, slow the influx of new inventory.

Some experts believe another unfortunate economic struggle, inflation, is helping to ease the pressure on supply chains. With less available spending money, Americans aren’t seeking out goods in such high demand, allowing supply chains to rebound.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Heath Zarin, founder and CEO of EV Cargo, says he believes 2023 will start with the “economic softness or weakness” we’re experiencing now. This may then “manifest itself in supply chains that are working better” but with less demand.

For some commodities, like poultry and eggs, the supply chain problem wasn’t all human-caused. Instead, a widespread avian flu outbreak put a strain on the industry as thousands of birds were killed to prevent the further spread of the virus. Experts expect the flu to wane into the new year, likely allowing that sector to recover.

Even if the supply chain is better than we have experienced since the start of the pandemic, some industry experts say it could take another year before it stabilizes. In a survey conducted in May and June, most supply chain executives said they “don’t expect a return to a more normal supply chain until the first half of 2024 or beyond.” Far less, 22%, say they expect a return to normal in the second half of 2023.

Other factors like a potential rail strike, geopolitical tensions, and downward shifts in demand, could, according to Forbes, still cause supply chain challenges in 2023 as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BSA welcomes its first baby of 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that the first baby born in 2023 is Ren Thompson. According to a BSA press release, she was born at around 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 to Tabitha and Russell Thompson. Ren weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘No danger to the community’: Officials investigate Sunday night shooting in Clovis

Update: Officials with the Clovis Police Department released the name of one person allegedly involved in a Sunday night shooting that hospitalized a 28-year-old man. According to the police department, 30-year-old Ian Michael Downs was arrested and, “charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.” The investigation is ongoing, according to officials, and more information […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis PD reports Missing teen is located, safe

UPDATE: 1/1/2023 (3:33 p.m.) The Clovis Police Department reports that Angel Woods has been located and is safe. For more information, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 763-9975. Original Story. CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department (CPD) have issued a Brittany Alert for Angel Woods, 14. According to a […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested after firing weapon at an officer in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, announced that Joey Gallegos, 49 has been arrested after he allegedly shot at a pursuing officer on Saturday morning. According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, at around 8:33 a.m. on Dec. 31 Clovis Police dispatch received several calls regarding to possible gunshots being […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy