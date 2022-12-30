Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

(AP) -- Democrats in Congress have released six years' worth of former President Donald Trump's tax returns.

It's the culmination of a year’s long effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political norms when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

The returns are from 2015 to 2020.

The release, just before Trump’s fellow Republicans retake control of the House from the Democrats, raises the potential of new revelations about Trump’s finances.

The returns could take on added significance now that Trump has launched a campaign for the White House in 2024.