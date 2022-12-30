ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:05 a.m. EST

Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident. LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor's representative says Sunday that the 51-year-old Renner is in critical condition although he is stable. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available. The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party and a secretary of the party’s Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee’s annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.
HuntingtonNow

Questions Continue to Swirl Around Santos

Questions about US Rep-elect George Santos, including his connections to Huntington, continued Monday even  as he is scheduled to be sworn into office on Tuesday. Meanwhile, The New York Times, which first broke the story about Santos’ false claims about work, identity, college and more, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
AFP

Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear

China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.

