Read full article on original website
Related
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. U.S. markets are also closed. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve,...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Chinese travelers facing COVID-19 testing requirements from more countries amid outbreak
At least a dozen countries have implemented testing requirements and other containment measures on Chinese travelers amid an explosive COVID-19 outbreak.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0