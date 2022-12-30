ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

Comments / 0

Related
harlanenterprise.net

Educator, Harlan Boys Choir founder dies

David L. Davies, a long-time educator in Harlan County, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87. Davies was honored in October when The Harlan County Fiscal Court designated Oct. 22, 2022, as David L. Davies Day in Harlan County. According to a previous report, Davies held a Bachelor...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Middlesboro Police Chief Orr retiring, Holder named interim Chief

Mayor Rick Nelson is announcing the retirement of Middlesboro Police Chief Michael Orr at the end of 2022. Mr. Orr served the Middlesboro Police Department for 20 years before retiring. He was later rehired by Mayor Rick Nelson in March of 2019 serving Middlesboro before taking the position of chief on July 27, 2020.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wymt.com

Harlan County community remembers legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary broadcaster Bill Ellis died Friday afternoon after battling a fire outside of his home. He was 77. Ellis was on the sidelines during many Harlan County High School games throughout his life. His voice echoed throughout the mountains. “During the games, he would always make...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan basketball notebook: Boys win two in Bath Co.; girls go 1-2 in Berea

Harlan defeated host Bath County and Bishop Brossart while falling to Frederick Douglass in the Dan Swartz Classic last week. The Green Dragons overpowered Bath County, coached by former South Laurel coach Steve Wright, 96-77 in Friday’s third-place game. Harlan, who hit 42 3-pointers in the three-day tournament, made...
HARLAN, KY
WJHL

Boil water advisory updated in Washington County

UPDATE 9:21 A.M.: According to officials, the boil water advisory for Conklin Road from the intersection of Old State Route 34 to the intersection of Jackson and Taylor Bridge, and the surrounding areas whose water was restored Thursday has been lifted. Officials say that samples taken after the system was restarted indicate no restrictions on […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
thebig1063.com

Repeat offender arrested in Wise Virginia after making threats to 911 call center

On Friday, December 30, at approximately 3:30 pm, Wise County central dispatch received a 911 call in which threats were made. The calls indicated there were multiple bomb threats at the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse. Several agencies responded and aided with the evacuations. Once searches were completed at both buildings, the threats were deemed to be false.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats

(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
thebig1063.com

KSP: Harlan County missing woman

From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages. Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
MORRISTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy