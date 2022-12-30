Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
atozsports.com
Chiefs player apologizes after win against Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney apologized to fans on Sunday after a critical miscue in KC’s win against the Denver Broncos. In the second quarter, Toney fumbled a punt return that gave the Broncos excellent field position. On the very next play after the fumble, Russell Wilson...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
ClutchPoints
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Broncos' Short List of HC Candidates Revealed by ESPN Insider
Is one of these names the next head coach of the Denver Broncos?
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson rushes for TD vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson rushed for a 16-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to give his team a 10-6 lead in the second quarter. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s Twitter page:. Wilson scored after Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton forced a...
Inside Rams Coach Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn’s $14 Million Farmhouse
Get all the details on Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn's modern Hidden Hills farmhouse.
ClutchPoints
George Kittle shuts down 49ers’ NYE party plans ahead of Las Vegas trip
The San Francisco 49ers will be in Las Vegas for their Week 17 game, but don’t expect George Kittle and co. to join the New Year’s Eve partying in the Vegas Strip. Kittle shared as much when speaking to reporters on Friday, noting that they won’t really be able to join the festivities to welcome the new year since they’ll arrive late at night on Saturday.
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand
It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
KING-5
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
NFL
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield
It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
Yardbarker
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'Luckiest Thing to Ever Happen' to Jets Coach Robert Saleh
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets will have to channel any unrelated or outside emotion toward physicality on the football field when the two teams meet for a must-win game at Lumen Field on Sunday. But for Jets coach Robert Saleh, it's difficult to ignore his connections to the...
NFL
Raiders expected to explore trade offers for QB Derek Carr this offseason
While the Raiders have two games left this season -- and the playoffs still mathematically possible -- their plans for this offseason appear to be clear. Las Vegas is expected to explore trade options for quarterback Derek Carr, sources say. The veteran who has started nearly every regular-season game for the Raiders since the 2014 season is almost certainly headed to a new team for 2023.
Look: Robert Griffin III's Wife Reacts To Him Leaving Game
Fans were pretty surprised to see ESPN's Robert Griffin III bolt off air during Saturday night's College Football Playoff broadcast. The former Heisman Trophy winner got the call while working the sideline and immediately left the field to find the first flight home to welcome his new baby to the world.
FOX Sports
'That's Seattle football right there'- Geno Smith praises the Seahawks defense that led to critical victory against the Jets
Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith gives his high praises to the team's defensive line and Kenneth Walker who had an amazing performance against the Jets. Smith ended the game throwing for 183 yard and two touchdowns in a huge 23-6 win over the Jets, knocking their chances out of the playoffs.
atozsports.com
Chiefs veteran pokes fun at Russell Wilson after win over Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon couldn’t help but throw some shade at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday after KC’s 27-24 win. McKinnon recorded a message for Chiefs fans immediately after the game and at the end threw in a “let’s ride” for good measure.
