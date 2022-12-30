ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Currituck seeking applicants for Citizens Academy

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

CURRITUCK — Currituck is accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy.

Participants must be Currituck residents and the free academy will be held each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. from Feb. 2 to April 27. There will be a total of 11 sessions with two off weeks during that span and Currituck residents can register on the county’s website.

Each session will present participants with an opportunity to learn about the different functions of all county government, including Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Emergency Medical Services along with tourism and the regional airport among others.

“Each class gives participants a closer look at the functions of various departments, budgets and management of operations and services,” the county said in its quarterly newsletter to residents. “It’s a great way to learn about services available to the community and see how you can get involved.”

County staff will be present at each session and participants are asked to attend a “large majority” of class sessions.

“Interaction between citizens and staff is a key component,” the newsletter stated.

Five of the 11 sessions will be held at the county’s Public Safety Building but they will also be held at other county facilities, including the Currituck Regional Airport, the mainland water plant and the Judicial Center among others.

The first Citizens Academy was held this year, from April 7 to June 9. The county had originally planned to begin the academy in 2020, but delayed its start for two years because of the pandemic. The 2022 class schedule included 18 county departments.

For 2023, the schedule includes 19 departments plus the Clerk to the Board of Commissioners.

“The Citizens Academy is great way for Currituck County residents to learn more about their local government,” said Currituck spokesperson Randall Edwards. “It also teaches citizens how they can be more involved with the county. Staff from 19 departments will lead interactive class sessions on the operations, budget, and services we provide. We hope that many citizens will take advantage of this opportunity.”

