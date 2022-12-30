Read full article on original website
WTVQ
UPDATE: Victim identified in triple shooting on Bradley Court in Lexington
UPDATE: (12/31/22) LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim who died at the scene, as 21-year-old Tyron Shaw of Lexington.
WTVQ
Police: One dead, two injured in Bradley Court triple shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening. Officers say a male victim died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A second male victim was taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, and a third male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
k105.com
Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.
An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
WKYT 27
Lexington police increasing patrols on New Years’ Eve in anticipation of drunk drivers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people will be celebrating the new year on Saturday. In Lexington, police are making sure the roads are safe. They are increasing patrols and looking out for impaired drivers. It’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year, but it only takes a...
WKYT 27
Gun Violence Archive reports drop in shootings for 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Bryant runs the Gun Violence Archive, a national database based in Lexington. Bryant says overall, numbers are down compared to last year, especially the number of mass shootings. However, for the second year in a row, more than 20,000 Americans were murdered. Bryant is preparing...
WKYT 27
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
WKYT 27
Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
fox56news.com
Man already in custody for murder now charged in 2021 Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been charged in connection to a murder that occurred more than a year ago. The Lexington Police Department said 25-year-old Deonte Carter was charged with murder on Dec. 27, 2022, for the homicide of Devon Sandusky, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021.
fox56news.com
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
fox56news.com
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
fox56news.com
Lexington police offer New Year’s Eve safety tips
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is almost here! With the warmer weather and no pandemic restrictions, many are expected to be out and about in Lexington to ring in the New Year. The Lexington Police Department is ready with officers on the ground to keep the...
fox56news.com
Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: 'This is unlivable'
With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back on having to pay for rent. Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: …. With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back...
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
MT. STERLING, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mt. Sterling woman following a narcotics investigation. Darla Dunaway, 51, was booked into the Montgomery County Regional Jail at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday. Dunaway was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
fox56news.com
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk
WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was …. WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with manslaughter after a shooting at a residence in Scott County. 15-year-old...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. “We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure...
fox56news.com
Lexington councilwoman reflects on her journey from corrections to city council
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Tayna Fogle went from being in corrections to serving as a councilwoman. As a newly elected councilwoman, her journey from being a convicted felon to now fighting against harsh drug sentences was a tough one. “I just want them to believe in government again,...
