Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Police: One dead, two injured in Bradley Court triple shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening. Officers say a male victim died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A second male victim was taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, and a third male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
k105.com

Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.

An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Gun Violence Archive reports drop in shootings for 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Bryant runs the Gun Violence Archive, a national database based in Lexington. Bryant says overall, numbers are down compared to last year, especially the number of mass shootings. However, for the second year in a row, more than 20,000 Americans were murdered. Bryant is preparing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

15-year-old missing in Laurel County

A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police offer New Year’s Eve safety tips

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is almost here! With the warmer weather and no pandemic restrictions, many are expected to be out and about in Lexington to ring in the New Year. The Lexington Police Department is ready with officers on the ground to keep the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

MT. STERLING, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mt. Sterling woman following a narcotics investigation. Darla Dunaway, 51, was booked into the Montgomery County Regional Jail at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday. Dunaway was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance...
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk

WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was …. WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with manslaughter after a shooting at a residence in Scott County. 15-year-old...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. “We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure...
CASEY COUNTY, KY

